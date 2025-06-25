HAP Academy OIC Graduates Its First Students – Class of 2025

June 11, 2025, was a historic day as Hmong American Partnership (HAP) Academy OIC celebrated the first graduating class since the technical school’s inception. With 112 graduating students, this marked a monumental moment for HAP Academy OIC as the first Hmong founded and led state licensed career and technical institution.

Honoring the hard work, perseverance, and accomplishments of its graduating class, this milestone event celebrates students who have completed high-quality, career-focused training programs in Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Information Technology (IT), and Commercial Driving. These rigorous programs were designed to empower individuals and uplift communities that have historically been underserved and hard to reach. Rooted in its mission to “empower communities by providing responsive, high-quality career training and education that leads to self-sufficiency, economic mobility, and lifelong learning,” HAP Academy OIC continues to be a beacon of opportunity for learners seeking to transform their lives through education, accessibility, and opportunity.

The commencement featured distinguished guests such as House Representative Jay Xiong, who previously chaired the Workforce Development Committee and directly oversaw how crucial it is to invest in innovative solutions to addressing gaps.

In addition, reflections from graduates whose journeys exemplify resilience and determination are important. These graduates are now equipped with the skills and knowledge to thrive in today’s workforce and contribute meaningfully to their communities. Antonerica Lewis shared, “I have a deeper understanding of the health conditions that our elders face every day.”

To continue supporting Minnesota’s workforce market, HAP Academy OIC was recently recommended to receive another $2 million in direct state appropriations from special session so that these innovative programs can continue. Congratulations to the Class of 2025 and HAP Academy OIC looks forward to future students.

HAP is a nonprofit organization that works within the social services and community development sectors. HAP addresses the needs of more than 25,000 immigrants and refugees across the Twin Cities. Over the past 15 years, HAP has proudly become the largest Hmong-founded and led nonprofit in the United States. For more information, visit www.hmong.org.

Images courtesy Hmong American Partnership.