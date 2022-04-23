Greater East Side District 2 Community Council Offering COVID-19 Help

In a large city like Saint Paul, it is easy to feel like you don’t have a say in the decisions that affect you. Community Councils are a way to give residents a voice in the decisions that affect their neighborhoods and our city.

District 2 is one of Saint Paul’s 17 planning districts. They are located in the northeast corner of St. Paul. Their boundaries are: Larpenteur Ave. on the north; McKnight Road on the east; Minnehaha Ave. to the south; and Johnson Parkway and the old Burlington Northern railroad berm to the west. The Greater East Side encompasses 10 different neighborhoods in the Northeast corner of St. Paul. Beaver Lake Heights, East Phalen Frost Lake, Hayden Heights Hazel Park Hillcrest Lincoln Park Parkway/Greenbrier and Phalen Village.

How The Council Is Providing COVID-19 Resources

We as a community must work together to keep all of us healthy by following recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The more steps you take to be prepared, the safer you and the ones around you will be. No single step on its own can completely prevent you from contracting the COVID-19 virus, so it is best to take preventative measures wherever you can.

Check the Minnesota Department of Health’s site to see what steps you can take to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community healthy and safe: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/prevention.html

What type of tests are offered?

Saliva

Saliva results from testing at state sites are available within approximately 24-72 hours from processing.

PCR tests are the most accurate tests for detecting the virus that causes COVID-19.

Tests at the state’s community saliva testing sites are polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, molecular tests that detect the virus’s genetic material.

A positive PCR test result is considered a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Rapid

Rapid test results at state sites will be available within approximately 1-3 hours of processing.

Tests at the state’s community rapid testing sites are antigen tests. Antigen tests look for specific proteins on the surface of the virus and produce results more quickly than other tests.

The test is conducted with a nasal swab. A positive antigen test result is considered a probable case of COVID-19, but they are still considered cases.

Resources to find a site near you.

Minnesota COVID-19 Rapid and Saliva Testing Sites: https://mn.gov/covid19/get-tested/testing-locations/index.js

At-Home COVID Test with Vault Health

How it works:

Order your test from Vault. The test kit will arrive at your home via expedited shipping.

Log on for a virtual visit with a Vault test supervisor; they will show you how to collect your saliva sample. You must not eat, drink, smoke or chew anything for 30 minutes before your testing session.

Ship your sample to the lab in Oakdale using a prepaid UPS package.

Get your result 24 to 48 hours after your sample arrives at the lab.

Please note: Vault Health has set a daily limit on how many test kits they can mail to residents each day. If you are unable to order, try again tomorrow.

Order a test here: https://learn.vaulthealth.com/state-of-minnesota/

Get Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four free at-home COVID-19 tests. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days. Order your tests so you have them when you need them. https://www.covidtests.gov/

Where can I get vaccinated?

Saint Paul – Ramsey County Public Health is working with community partners to offer free COVID-19 vaccine clinics for all eligible individuals. Saint Paul – Ramsey County Public Health does not offer third doses for 5-11 year old children with weakened immune systems. Please contact your healthcare provider.

What are the vaccine availabilities?

Vaccines available for everyone age 5 and older.

Vaccines vary by date.

Public Health is currently offering Pfizer or Moderna booster shots for anyone 12 years and older who received their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

You can get your second dose or booster shot with Ramsey County, even if you got your first dose somewhere else.

Call Public Health’s vaccine phone line with questions: 651-266-1190 (Monday to Friday from 8:00AM to 4:30PM.)

Before Scheduling

If scheduling your first dose, make sure you are available for your second dose (21 days for Pfizer, 28 days for Moderna).

Do NOT come to the clinic if you have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, if you have a fever or don’t feel well.

What to Expect at Your Appointment

You need to provide your first name, last name, date of birth and home address.

You do NOT need to provide an ID or medical insurance.

Plan to sit for 15-30 minutes of observation after you receive your vaccine.

For more information and help with all COVID-19 questions visit www.mn.gov/covid19/