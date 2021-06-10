Governor Walz Launches ‘Your Shot to Summer’ Incentives Campaign Encouraging COVID-19 Vaccinations by July 1

Governor Tim Walz launched ‘Your Shot to Summer,’ the state’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive campaign encouraging Minnesotans to roll up their sleeves and get their COVID-19 vaccine during the next month.

The campaign aims to get 70 percent of Minnesotans 16 years of age and older vaccinated by July 1. The first 100,000 Minnesotans who get their first shot between May 27 and June 30 will be able to choose the reward of their preference from a wide-ranging list of options, including state parks passes, fishing licenses, and tickets to various summer attractions and events.

Minnesotans who get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose May 27 through June 30 will be eligible to choose their preferred vaccine reward from the nine options listed below:

Great Lakes Aquarium Pass

Eligible for one entrance to the Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth. Valid until July 1, 2023. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide recipients’ contact information to the Aquarium which will mail tickets to Minnesotans who select this option.

Mall of America Nickelodeon Universe Pass

Eligible for a 30-point ride pass at Nickelodeon Universe that can be redeemed through September 1, 2021. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide recipients’ contact information to Mall of America who will send information to redeem the pass.

Minnesota Fishing License

Eligible for one individual Minnesota resident annual fishing license effective through February 2022. Must be redeemed by July 30, 2021. Recipient must be eligible to hold a Minnesota fishing license. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide recipients’ contact information to the Department of Natural Resources which will reach out to Minnesotans to complete their fishing license application.

Minnesota State Parks Pass

Eligible for one Minnesota State Parks annual pass. Minnesotans will receive the pass in the mail from the Department of Natural Resources. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide recipients’ contact information to the Department of Natural Resources which will mail the State Parks pass.

Minnesota Zoo Admission

Eligible for one adult admission at the Minnesota Zoo through September 8. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide recipients’ contact information to the Minnesota Zoo which will email information in order for Minnesotans to redeem their admission.

Northwoods Baseball League Tickets

Eligible for one reserved ticket to attend a Northwoods League baseball game during the 2021 season. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide recipients’ contact information to the Northwoods League and Minnesotans will call the ticket office of the team they select and provide their full name and address for verification to reserve their ticket. Tickets are based on availability at the time of calling. Participating teams include the Rochester Honkers, Willmar Stingers, Mankato MoonDogs, St. Cloud Rox and the Duluth Huskies.

State Fair Tickets

Eligible for two admission tickets to the 2021 Minnesota State Fair. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide recipients’ contact information to the State Fair which will email tickets no later than July 16, 2021.

Valleyfair Single-Day Admission

Valid for one Valleyfair admission ticket and the chance to purchase additional tickets for the same date at a discounted rate during the 2021 season. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide a unique code via email in order for Minnesotans to redeem this offer.

Visa Card

Eligible for a $25 Visa Card to be used anywhere Visa is accepted. Minnesotans will receive the cards by mail or email from the Minnesota Department of Health or a State of Minnesota Vendor.

In order to be eligible for the vaccination rewards, Minnesotans 12 years of age and older must receive their first dose between May 27, 2021 and June 30, 2021. Beginning June 1, 2021, Minnesotans can verify their first dose and indicate their preferred vaccine reward at Summer Vaccine Rewards.

Rewards will be available for the first 100,000 requests made by eligible Minnesotans. Reward requests must be submitted to the Minnesota Department of Health by 11:59 p.m. on June 30, 2021 and will be fulfilled on a rolling basis throughout the month of June 2021 and no later than July 16, 2021.