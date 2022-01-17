Governor Walz Announces Increased Testing Capacity In The Twin Cities Metro

Governor Tim Walz announced the state’s new COVID-19 community testing site in Anoka, operated by the Minnesota National Guard and Minnesota Department of Health, opened on Friday, January 7.

Additionally, effective immediately, the community testing site in Saint Paul will have 50% more capacity after Governor Walz deployed the National Guard to support operations at the site.

“Minnesotans deserve access to COVID-19 testing. As we confront the highly contagious Omicron variant, we’re working to make sure testing is as accessible as possible,” said Governor Walz. “Getting tested is a critical tool in our fight against COVID-19. To protect yourself and others, get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask – and if you feel sick, please get tested.”

“Community testing sites are important component of our COVID-19 response,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan “We know how important these testing locations are to Minnesotans, and we’re working hard to expanding our testing network to make sure more Minnesotans can access these resources.”

Appointments are recommended at all community testing sites across Minnesota, and they are available on the Minnesota COVID-19 Response webpage. In addition to the community testing sites, Minnesota has nearly 500 providers offering COVID-19 tests, and Minnesotans can find a site close to them using the Find Testing Locations map.

Anoka Began Testing January 8th; Cottage Grove Begins This Week

The Anoka community testing site opened on Friday, January 7th at 408 East Main Street, Anoka, MN

Beginning Thursday, January 13th, it will operate Thursday through Monday, 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. The site can accommodate 800 Minnesotans per day. Appointments are strongly recommended and available on the Minnesota COVID-19 Response webpage.

Testing in Cottage Grove will open Thursday January 13th at 8180 Belden Boulevard, Cottage Grove, MN 55016. It will be open Thursday through Monday, 11:00 am to 6:00 pm, accepting up to 1,000 Minnesotans per day. Both sites will offer saliva PCR testing.

Expanded Capacity In St. Paul

The community testing site at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul now has 50% more testing capacity after Governor Walz instructed the National Guard to support testing operations there.

The St. Paul testing site will increase capacity from 2,000 tests per day to 3,000 tests per day. The site offers both saliva PCR and rapid antigen testing.

How Minnesotans Can Get A COVID-19 Test:

Walk in or schedule an appointment for a test at one of the state’s free community testing sites across Minnesota: COVID-19 Community Testing Sites.

Order a test through the state’s free at-home COVID-19 testing program: COVID-19 Test at Home.

Find a testing option near you through the state’s Find Testing Locations map: Find Testing Locations.

How Families Can Find A Shot For Their Child:

Visit mn.gov/vaxforkids to find clinic locations near you.

Check with their pediatrician, family medicine clinic, or local pharmacy about appointments.

Watch for vaccination clinics being offered at schools or other community locations around Minnesota.

How Minnesotans Can Get Their Free Shot:

Use the state’s Vaccine Locator Map to find a vaccine provider near you.

Check for vaccine appointments at Vaccines.gov, where you can search for appointments by vaccine type (e.g., Pfizer).

Contact your primary health care provider or a local pharmacy.

Walk in to or make an appointment at one of Minnesota’s COVID-19 Community Vaccination sites.

For more information, please call the Minnesota Department of Health’s COVID-19 Public Hotline at 1-833-431-2053 Monday-Friday from 9:00 am – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm, or go to www.mn.gov/covid19