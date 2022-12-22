Give The Gift Of Minnesota’s Outdoors

Need a gift idea for an outdoors enthusiast? It’s tough to wrap a waterfall or a scenic overlook, so how about a Minnesota state parks annual permit or gift card? Consider giving the gift with a promise to take that special someone on an outdoors adventure with you in the new year.

Minnesota state park annual permits make a great gift for everyone on your list, no matter the occasion. Permits provide access to all 75-state park and recreation areas throughout Minnesota for an entire year. The permit price is $35, and they can be purchased online at mndnr.gov/parkpermit, or at any state park office. Permits are valid for 12 months from the date of purchase; permits purchased in December of 2022 will be valid through December 31, 2023.

If your gift recipient already has a state park permit, a gift card is another option. Minnesota state park gift cards be redeemed for camping, lodging, canoe rental, souvenirs, permits, and anything else rented or sold at state parks. Purchase online at mndnr.gov/giftcard or at a state park office. Gift cards are available as e-cards or a mailed card.

Shipping is free, but keep in mind that state park annual permits and mailed gift cards are sent through USPS, and typically take 10-14 days to arrive.