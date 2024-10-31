Get Ready To Vote Minnesota!

Minnesota makes it safe and convenient to vote and make your voice heard. As a state, we’ve consistently had nation-leading voter turnout.

Election Day (Tuesday, November 5, 2024) is approaching quickly – here’s how to ensure you are prepared to vote!

The last day to register to vote online or by mail is Tuesday, October 15. If you miss that registration deadline, don’t worry! You can also register in person when you vote before or on Election Day. If you need information about what to bring to register to vote in person, you can find that here.

Make A Voting Plan

In Minnesota, you can vote by mail, early in person, or in person on Election Day.

If you have an absentee ballot, we recommend putting it in the mail no later than Tuesday, October 15, to make sure it’s received on time. You can also drop off your completed absentee ballot in person at the Elections Office that issued it. Make sure you return your absentee ballot in person by no later than 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

You can also vote early in person through Monday, November 4. Find your early voting location here.

Lastly, you can vote in person on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Your polling place can be found here. Most polling places in Minnesota are open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. As long as you’re in line by 8:00 p.m., you can vote, even if you do not reach the front of the line until after 8:00 p.m.!

Every Minnesota polling place will also have voting instructions in Spanish, Hmong, and Somali.

And you have the right to take time off work to vote without losing your pay, personal leave, or vacation time.

If you, a family member, or a neighbor need assistance voting, you can request support at your polling place. Learn more about accessibility and disability services on Election Day here.

If you have any questions or issues when voting, call or text 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) to speak with a trained election protection volunteer.

VOTE!

Visit our voter guide to do your research and find out who is on your ballot!

You can also use our guide to check your voter registration, find your polling place, and more.

Image courtesy Alliance For A Better Minnesota.