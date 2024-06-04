Freeman Foundation Support For Hmong Cultural Center Museum And More News!

The Freeman Foundation based in Hawaii has awarded Hmong Cultural Center a new $50,000 grant to support capital expenses associated with our Museum Expansion Project in 2024-25. The Freeman Foundation grant will support internal museum improvements including increasing visitor ease of accessibility between the two levels of the museum and library and the Hmong Cultural Center, new carpeting, and enhanced security measures. HCC thanks the Freeman Foundation for this important show of support for our growing museum and our multicultural education initiatives to provide education to the public about Hmong culture, arts, history and contributions to Minnesota and the United States.

New Track Lighting Installed In Museum

Brand new track lighting has recently been installed throughout all our museum exhibit areas to enhance visibility of exhibits for visitors! This project was supported by a grant from the Minnesota State Legislature and the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund

Saint Paul and Minnesota Foundation Grant to Support Hmong Cultural Center Strategic Planning

The Saint Paul and Minnesota Foundation has awarded a $10,000 grant to the Hmong Cultural Center to support our board and leadership in a new strategic planning process. HCC thanks the foundation for this important support for our mission and the communities we serve.

Citizenship Success Stories

Congratulations to our Citizenship Class graduate Yia Lee for becoming a U.S. Citizen in April 2024! Her hard work and diligent class attendance paid off and she is now a citizen of our nation. Hmong Cultural Center offers Citizenship classes to meet any schedule throughout the day and on weekends. Contact Kang Vang at 651-917-9937 or kangvang@hmongcc.org for more information about signing up for a Citizenship class.

Images courtesy Hmong Cultural Center