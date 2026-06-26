Freedom, Culture And Community: The 45th Annual Hmong International Freedom Festival Returns To St. Paul

For 45 years, the Hmong International Freedom Festival has been more than a summer celebration. It has served as a gathering place for families, a showcase of culture, a stage for athletic competition, and a reminder of the journey that brought thousands of Hmong families to Minnesota. This year’s event carries even greater significance as the Hmong community celebrates 51 years in Minnesota and reflects on more than five decades of contributions, achievements, and growth in the United States.

The 45th Annual Hmong International Freedom Festival will once again transform McMurray Fields in St. Paul into the largest Hmong cultural celebration in the nation. Tens of thousands of attendees are expected to gather for a weekend filled with sports, food, music, entertainment, vendors, exhibits, and community pride.

“This is the event of all events,” said Mee Vang, President of The United Hmong Family. For many families, the festival is a reunion, a cultural celebration, and an opportunity to connect with friends and relatives from across Minnesota, Wisconsin, California, and beyond.

The festivities officially begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for Saturday morning at the Welcome Tent. State and local leaders are expected to participate in the celebration, helping mark another milestone for a community that has become an important part of Minnesota’s cultural fabric. The ceremony will also recognize the Hmong community’s journey and accomplishments during its 51 years in America.

“Our two ribbon cutters, Lieutenant Governor, Peggy Flanagan, and the Mayor of St. Paul, Kaohly Her, are tentatively confirmed for now. I still say tentatively because it’s still a week out. Both will be leading the procession, and we are still working on confirming other elected officials, but we have speakers that include Ramsey County Commissioner Garrison McMurtrey of St. Paul’s Third District,” stated Vang.

While the festival celebrates culture and heritage, sports remain one of its biggest attractions.

Athletic competitions have long been a centerpiece of HIFF, drawing competitors from across the country. This year, organizers expect more than 100 teams to participate in a variety of events, making the sports component one of the largest in festival history.

The lineup includes men’s soccer, 40-plus soccer, 50-plus soccer, volleyball, flag football, and several youth competitions. One of the most exciting additions for 2026 is the introduction of an 18-and-under volleyball division, giving younger athletes a dedicated opportunity to compete.

According to Vang, the new youth division was created after organizers noticed that younger players often struggled to compete against older and more experienced teams. The response has been overwhelming. Nearly 30 boys teams and 18 girls teams have already registered, making it one of the festival’s fastest-growing events.

Women’s athletics are also experiencing tremendous growth. Organizers were pleasantly surprised to see nine women’s flag football teams register this year, a significant increase from previous years when participation typically ranged from five to six teams. Men’s volleyball and men’s flag football are attracting strong interest as well.

Soccer remains one of the festival’s premier attractions, with more than 42 teams competing throughout the weekend. From youth athletes to seasoned veterans competing in the 40-plus and 50-plus divisions, the soccer fields will once again provide some of the most exciting moments of the festival.

Beyond athletics, HIFF offers an incredible showcase of Hmong culture through food, music, dance, and entertainment.

Visitors can expect the aroma of traditional Hmong cuisine to fill the air as vendors prepare favorite dishes that have become staples of the annual celebration. Food booths are consistently among the most popular attractions, offering festivalgoers an opportunity to enjoy everything from grilled meats and sausages to sticky rice, fresh fruits, desserts, and refreshing beverages.

This year’s event features approximately 114 confirmed vendors, making the vendor marketplace one of the largest in recent memory. Booths will offer food, clothing, jewelry, artwork, cultural items, community resources, and products from local businesses. Organizers report that booth space is nearly sold out, highlighting the continued popularity and growth of the festival.

The entertainment stage promises to be another major draw.

Festival attendees will enjoy a packed schedule featuring approximately 80 performers throughout the weekend. Singing, dancing, and cultural performances will celebrate both traditional and contemporary Hmong culture while providing opportunities for artists of all ages to share their talents.

From traditional dances that honor Hmong heritage to modern musical performances that reflect the community’s evolving identity, the stage serves as a bridge between generations. Elders can appreciate performances that preserve cultural traditions, while younger attendees can connect through contemporary entertainment and artistic expression.

Another exciting addition this year is a series of historical exhibits designed to commemorate more than 50 years of Hmong contributions in America.

Located near the Welcome Tent, these exhibits will highlight the history of the Hmong people, their journey to the United States, and the many achievements of the community over the past five decades. Organizers hope the displays will educate younger generations while helping visitors gain a deeper appreciation for the sacrifices and successes that have shaped the Hmong American experience.

The event’s continued success is made possible through strong partnerships with the City of St. Paul, St. Paul Parks and Recreation, the St. Paul Police Department, and numerous community organizations. Vang emphasized the importance of these relationships in helping create a safe, welcoming, and family-friendly environment for all attendees.

Festival organizers are also introducing several enhancements aimed at improving the visitor experience.

For the first time, St. Paul Regional Water Services will provide a water wagon offering free filtered water to festival attendees. The addition is expected to be especially appreciated during the warm summer weekend and reflects the event’s commitment to ensuring comfort and safety for visitors.

Parking will once again be available at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, with shuttle buses providing transportation to and from McMurray Fields. Organizers have also reduced general admission to $10 and are offering an additional $5.00 savings through community awareness initiatives, making the event more accessible for families and large groups.

As the Hmong International Freedom Festival celebrates its 45th year, it remains a powerful symbol of resilience, unity, and cultural pride. What began as a gathering to celebrate freedom and community has grown into one of the most important Hmong cultural events in the country.

For one weekend each summer, McMurray Fields becomes more than a festival venue. It becomes a place where generations come together, traditions are celebrated, friendships are renewed, and the story of the Hmong community continues to be written.

With record participation in sports, more vendors, expanded entertainment, historical exhibits, and thousands expected to attend, the 45th Annual Hmong International Freedom Festival promises to be a celebration worthy of its rich legacy – and an exciting glimpse into the future of a vibrant and thriving community.

Images courtesy The United Hmong Family.