Free Park Day: A Family Adventure Awaits At Fort Snelling State Park

Free Park Day is a special event that comes just once a season, giving families and explorers an opportunity to visit Minnesota’s state parks for free – no vehicle permit needed! This fall, Free Park Day is on Friday, November 29. With most kids, and many adults enjoying a day off, it’s a great time to bond as a family, explore the natural world, and create lasting memories. Whether you’re a state park pro or a first-time visitor, Minnesota’s state parks are ready to welcome you!

For families in the Twin Cities area, Fort Snelling State Park offers the perfect backdrop for a day of adventure without the need for a long drive. Located at the meeting point of the Mississippi and Minnesota rivers, Fort Snelling State Park is rich in both natural beauty and historical significance. The park’s unique landscape and river views provide plenty of opportunities for family photos, making it a great setting for quality time together.

As you wander in the park, keep an eye out for the abundant wildlife that thrives at Fort Snelling. The forested river bottoms and marshes are home to white-tailed deer, foxes, woodchucks, and turkeys. Many visitors are delighted to spot deer wandering through the trees – a thrilling moment for young visitors. Along the lake and river shoreline, turtles can be seen basking in the remaining warmth of the season. This natural variety makes Fort Snelling a fantastic destination for those who enjoy observing wildlife.

While you’re at the park, be sure to make a stop at the Thomas C. Savage Visitor Center, open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The visitor center offers a cozy spot to warm up if the weather gets chilly, as well as restrooms with flush toilets and drinking water. Inside, interactive displays are designed to engage visitors of all ages, making it an ideal spot for family learning. Bring the kids and let them explore hands-on exhibits that tell the story of the park’s natural and cultural significance. It’s a wonderful way to add some educational fun to your family adventure, while taking a break from the brisk November air.

With 18 miles of hiking trails, five miles of paved bike trails, and ten miles of mountain bike trails, your day at the park can be filled with adventure. Families can walk the trails along the river, take photos of the scenic views, or even bring bikes for a ride on the paved paths. The park’s trails are well-marked and range from easy to moderate, making them accessible and enjoyable for all ages and abilities. Kids can get a taste of the fresh air and the excitement of spotting wildlife, while parents soak in the gorgeous river views.

To make the most of your Free Park Day, here are a few tips to ensure a smooth visit. Although some of the park’s facilities are closed in preparation for winter, there are still options to warm up, get water, and use the restroom. The visitor center and ranger station are open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Here, you’ll find restrooms with flush toilets and drinking water. Keep in mind that all other outdoor water sources are turned off for the season, so it’s a good idea to pack a full water bottle before you arrive. Portable toilets are also available at Shelter A on Picnic Island, the visitor center parking lot, and near Snelling Lake’s fishing pier.

This Friday, November 29, enjoy a day of fun at Fort Snelling or any Minnesota state park for free! Use Free Park Day as an opportunity to step into nature with your loved ones. Mark your calendars, fill up your water bottles, and let Fort Snelling State Park provide the setting for a day of discovery, joy, and family togetherness. Learn more about Fort Snelling State Park at mndnr.gov/fortsnelling.

For more information on Free Park Day check out this link https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/free-entrance-days-minnesota-state-parks.html