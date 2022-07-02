Final Notice And Public Explanation Of A Proposed Activity In Wetlands

To: All interested Agencies, Groups, and Individuals

This is to give notice that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11990, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Protection of Wetlands, to determine the potential affect that its activity in the wetland will have on the human environment. The proposed project is a 4-story 61-unit building with parking and drive areas. The building will become a senior housing cooperative once it is complete and occupied. One wetland area is present adjacent to the property. The proposed project would not discharge storm water to wetland areas. The proposed project is located at 1875 E Shore Drive in Maplewood, Ramsey County, Minnesota.

The following alternatives and mitigation measures have been evaluated to minimize adverse impacts and to restore and preserve natural and beneficial values:

Develop the property with an underground stormwater infiltration system. Develop the property with large aboveground stormwater basins. A no action/no build alternative.

Alternative 1 is a viable, practical option, and is the preferred alternative. Stormwater from the proposed project would not discharge into wetlands, but instead flow into an underground stormwater infiltration system. All stormwater generated from the remaining green space south of the building and parking areas will flow into a separate small aboveground infiltration basin. Treated stormwater from both infiltration basins will then discharge into the municipal stormwater system. No dredge or fill activities will occur in wetland areas. No alternative exists that accomplishes project objectives and avoids all impacts to wetlands. Environmental files that document compliance with steps 3 through 6 of Executive Order 11990, are available for public inspection, review and copying upon request at the times and location delineated in the last paragraph of this notice for receipt of comments.

There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in wetland areas and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information and request for public comment about wetlands can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks and impacts associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in wetlands, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk.

Written comments must be received by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development at the following address on or before July 6, 2022: the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, 212 3rd Avenue South, Suite 150, Minneapolis, MN 55401 and 612-843-6411, Attention: Cindy Mohs, Minneapolis Underwriting Branch Chief, during the hours of 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. It is recommended that during the Covid-19 Emergency comments be submitted via email to Cindy.Mohs@hud.gov

A full description of the project may also be reviewed during the hours of 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Braun Intertec, 11001 Hampshire Avenue S, Minneapolis, MN.

Date: June 29, 2022