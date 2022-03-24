Education Minnesota To Lawmakers: Don’t Delay Action On The Mental Health Crisis In Schools 

Education Minnesota responded Thursday to the presentation by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan of their supplemental budget for the 2022 session of the Minnesota Legislature.

“The supplemental budget includes a welcome $73 million, one-time investment in the pensions of public employees, including educators,” said Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota. “This will provide some relief for retired educators on fixed incomes who are feeling the effects of inflation right now. We hope this is the start of a larger conversation about how the pensions for educators can change to encourage more talented Minnesotans to become teachers and stay in the profession for their whole careers.”

“All across the state, students, families, and educators are struggling with unmet needs for mental health care,” Specht said. “The governor had already proposed a plan to invest part of the surplus in student and educator mental health to meet this crisis, so it’s not surprising it wasn’t included in the supplemental budget presented Thursday. Also, his overall budget for working families and schools will make a real difference in the lives of our students. The Legislature should immediately pass a budget that at least matches the governor’s $2 billion investment in our student’s future. We can’t delay or let the money get caught up in end-of-session games.”

About Education Minnesota

Education Minnesota is the voice for professional educators and students. Education Minnesota’s members include teachers and education support professionals in Minnesota’s public-school districts, faculty members at Minnesota’s community and technical colleges and University of Minnesota campuses in Duluth and Crookston, retired educators and student teachers. Education Minnesota is affiliated with the American Federation of Teachers, National Education Association and AFL-CIO.