Echoes of Tradition: The 2026 Qeej and Hmong Arts Festival Returns to St. Paul

The vibrant sounds of tradition and the spirit of community will come alive this spring as the 2026 Qeej and Hmong Arts Festival welcomes visitors for a day-long cultural celebration. Set for May 10, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., this unique event will take place at Union Depot in St. Paul, Minnesota, offering free admission and an open invitation to all who wish to experience the richness of Hmong heritage.

Organized by the Hmong Cultural Center, the festival stands as one of the only events of its kind in the United States dedicated to showcasing the qeej—an iconic traditional instrument deeply woven into Hmong history and identity. The qeej, known for its hauntingly beautiful and expressive sound, is more than just music; it is a storytelling medium that connects generations, preserves cultural knowledge, and communicates emotions that words alone cannot express.

At the heart of the festival is a commitment to honoring and sharing Hmong traditions through a dynamic lineup of performances and activities. Attendees can expect to witness live qeej music, traditional dance, and cultural showcases that highlight the artistry and resilience of the Hmong community. Each performance offers a glimpse into a heritage that continues to thrive, blending time-honored customs with modern expressions of identity.

Beyond the stage, the festival transforms Union Depot into a bustling cultural marketplace. Vendor tables will feature handcrafted Hmong goods, from intricate textiles and embroidery to unique art pieces that reflect generations of craftsmanship. These vendors not only provide an opportunity to purchase meaningful items but also serve as storytellers, sharing the cultural significance behind their creations.

Food also plays a central role in the experience, with a variety of offerings that showcase the flavors of Hmong cuisine. Festivalgoers can enjoy traditional dishes that bring together family recipes and bold, authentic tastes—adding another sensory layer to the celebration.

For families, the event offers engaging activities designed to educate and inspire younger generations. Children’s programming introduces participants to Hmong arts and culture in hands-on ways, helping to ensure that traditions are passed down and appreciated by future generations. It’s an environment where learning feels like play, and culture becomes a shared experience for all ages.

The significance of the Qeej and Hmong Arts Festival extends beyond entertainment. It represents a powerful effort to preserve and promote Hmong heritage within Minnesota and beyond. Supported by a grant from the City of Saint Paul Cultural STAR Program, the festival underscores the importance of cultural visibility and community connection.

In a world where cultural traditions can sometimes fade with time, events like this serve as a reminder of the value of heritage and the role it plays in shaping identity. The festival not only celebrates the past but also creates space for cultural expression in the present, ensuring that the legacy of the qeej and Hmong arts continues to resonate.