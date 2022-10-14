Early Voting Has Begun in Minnesota.  Here Is What You Need To Know

Voters will elect Minnesota’s next governor and the person who will lead Minnesota’s state constitutional offices of attorney general, secretary of state and state auditor. On top of statewide races, all eight congressional districts and all of the Minnesota Legislature’s 201 seats are up for election.

You can vote early at your local elections office. For most elections, early voting takes place during normal business hours beginning 46 days before the election. The first day to vote early in person was Friday, September 23 and the last day to vote early in person will be Monday, November 7.

For federal, state or county elections, early voting locations must be open the last Saturday before the election (10am-3pm), and the day before the election until 5pm.

If you are not registered before going to vote early, you may register in person as long as you show a proof of residence.

Some places may have additional early voting hours. Be sure to contact your local election official for more information.

What to bring

You do not need to show ID to vote in Minnesota if your voter registration is current and active.

If you’re voting for the first time in Minnesota, you will have to show ID to vote if you registered by mail and your ID number could not be verified by the state, or if you are registering to vote on Election Day. Acceptable forms include:

valid ID with current name and address, which can be expired (e.g. driver’s license, Minnesota ID card, learner’s permit, US passport, student ID from a Minnesota high school, college, or technical school, U.S. military or veteran ID, or a tribal ID card with name, address, photo and signature)

photo ID and a document with current name and address, which can be shown on an electronic device (e.g. utility bill, bank or credit card statement, mortgage or lease)

registered voter from your precinct who can confirm your name and address

notice of late registration

valid registration in the same precinct

college student ID (if a student housing list is provided)

staff person of a residential facility who can confirm your name and address

To vote by mail, apply to have an absentee ballot mailed to you. You do not need to be registered to apply.

For your ballot to count, remember this important information:

Read the instructions that come with your ballot carefully. You will need a witness when you vote and complete your ballot. The witness can be either a registered Minnesota voter or a notary. Return the ballot and forms right away after you finish. Your ballot will not count if it is received after Election Day.

For more information and to find information on specific voting locations visit www.sos.sttate.mn.us.