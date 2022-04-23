Early Notice And Public Review Of A Proposed Activity In A Wetland

To: All interested Agencies, Groups and Individuals

This is to give notice that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11990, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Protection of Wetlands, to determine the potential affect that its activity in the wetland will have on the human environment. The proposed project is a 4 story, 61-unit residential building with parking/drive areas and a stormwater management system. The building will become a senior housing cooperative once completed and occupied. One wetland is located northwest of the project area on the adjacent parcel. No dredge/fill impacts or discharge of stormwater to the adjacent wetland are planned from the proposed project. Once the project is completed, all stormwaters will be captured via catch basins/manholes and routed to an underground infiltration system and/or infiltration basin to be constructed in the southern portion of the parcel. Following treatment in the infiltration system, stormwater will flow into the existing municipal storm sewer line underneath E Shore Dr. The proposed project is located at 1875 E Shore Drive in Maplewood, Ramsey County, Minnesota.

There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in wetland areas and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in wetland areas, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk.

Written comments must be received by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development at the following address on or before May 4, 2022: the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, 212 3rd Avenue South, Suite 150, Minneapolis, MN 55401 and 612-843-6411, Attention: Ray Stiles, Minneapolis Underwriting Branch Chief, during the hours of 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. It is recommended that during the Covid-19 Emergency comments be submitted via email to Amy.A.Bennett@hud.gov.

Date: April 20, 2022