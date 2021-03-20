Does The Pandemic Have You Feeling Like Your Career Is Stuck In The Middle Seat?

Maybe you weren’t an entrepreneurial wunderkind, one of those young prodigies who could launch a multi-million-dollar enterprise in between final exams. Instead, you dedicated yourself to working for someone else, moving up in the organization as you honed leadership skills and business acumen.

That more methodical approach may be about to pay off if you have reached the midpoint of your career and, finally, feel ready to start your own business, says Stephen E. Gerard (www.stephenegerard.com), an entrepreneur and the ForbesBooks author of Stuck in the Middle Seat: The Five Phases to Becoming a Midcareer Entrepreneur.

“That time in the corporate world gives you the opportunity to build on your knowledge and abilities,” says Gerard, who started his first company when he was in his 40s. “I like to say that you learn in your 20s, you lead in your 30s, and in your 40s you can leverage all that to start your own business.”

Different factors may cause you to consider branching out on your own. Maybe your company downsized, leaving you jobless. Perhaps the mid-career doldrums set in and you need to feel energized again, or you have stumbled into your big idea.

Regardless, once you decide to start a business, a question arises: How do you determine what that business should be?

Gerard has a few tips for how to settle on a business idea and make it succeed:

Figure out what it is you love to do. You could launch a business based on what’s trendy or where the most money seems to be. But Gerard recommends the business connect to something you love doing. “Reflect on what gets you excited and think about how that could be turned into a business,” he says. “Is there an activity you get so caught up in that you lose track of time? What’s an example of something you do that you would get angry if someone interrupted you while you were doing it?” As you play with such thoughts, what you love to do and potential ideas for your business will emerge.

“By midcareer you will have achieved the 3 L’s (learn, lead and leverage) and hopefully developed a good network in your industry and market,” Gerard says. “That’s another sign you have reached the point where you are ready. There is nothing like taking full charge of your future and making it happen.”

About Stephen E. Gerard

Stephen E. Gerard (www.stephenegerard.com), an entrepreneur and the ForbesBooks author of Stuck in the Middle Seat, worked in the corporate world for nearly 20 years before launching his first business, TGaS Advisors, in 2004. TGaS Advisors became an Inc 500/5000 winner for five years in a row and is still a thriving business. Since that time, Gerard has launched and invested in numerous other global businesses and remains active as an entrepreneur, investor and author.