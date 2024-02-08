DNR Proposes New Trout Stream Classifications In Marathon County 

Pursuant to NR 1.02(7)(c), Wis. Adm. Code, the Department of Natural Resources gives notice of the change in classification for 11 streams in Marathon County for a total of 75.48 miles of stream to be changed from unclassified trout water to Class I or II trout water. Most of these streams are in Marathon County, but three of these proposed classifications cross county lines into Taylor and Lincoln Counties. The streams include:

1) Unnamed tributary to Fourmile Creek – Class I (2.15 miles)

2) McVay Brook – Class I (3.81 miles)

3) Baldwin Creek – Class I (9.96 miles; flows through parts of Taylor and Lincoln Counties)

4) Stony Creek – Class II (4.08 miles)

5) Einert Creek – Class I (5.78 miles)

6) County Line Creek – Class I (9.55 miles; flows through parts of Lincoln County)

7) Unnamed tributary to County Line Creek – Class I (3.25 miles)

8) Little Rib River – Class II (18.22 miles; flows through parts of Lincoln County)

9) Little Brook – Class I (5.35 miles)

10) West Fork Little Rib River – Class I (10.79 miles)

11) Unnamed tributary to West Fork Little Rib River – Class I (2.54 miles)

These classifications are based on surveys which indicate self-sustaining populations of Brook Trout in the absence of stocking, with natural reproduction occurring to sustain the fishery, multiple year classes of trout present to indicate substantial survival from one year to the next, and sufficient density of trout to utilize available habitat. Please see the attached documents for more information on stream locations and fisheries data.

The Department shall waive any hearing requirement on this classification unless a written request for a hearing is received before March 8, 2024. Requests should be sent to: Lucas Koenig, Senior Fisheries Biologist, Wisconsin DNR, 225051 Rib Mountain Drive, Wausau, WI 54401.

A Class I Trout Stream is a stream or portion thereof with a self-sustaining population of trout. Such streams contain trout spawning habitat and naturally produced fry, fingerling, and yearling in sufficient numbers to utilize the trout habitat; or contains trout with 2 or more age groups, above the age of one year, and natural reproduction and survival of wild fish in sufficient numbers to utilize the available trout habitat and to sustain the fishery without stocking.

A Class II Trout Stream is a stream or portion thereof that contains a population of trout made up of one or more age groups, above the age one year, in sufficient numbers to indicate substantial survival from one year to the next, and may or may not have natural reproduction of trout occurring; however, stocking is necessary to fully utilize the available trout habitat or sustain the fishery.

A Class III Trout Stream is a stream or portion thereof that requires the annual stocking of trout to provide a significant harvest; and does not provide habitat suitable for the survival of trout throughout the year, or for natural reproduction of trout.