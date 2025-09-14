Discovering And Falling In Love With Laos 

While studying Electrical Engineering at Paris-Saclay University—one of the most prestigious institutions in France—I learned about an incredible opportunity: a 10-week internship in Laos. This was made possible through a former professor of mine who now leads the association D2E Laos (Development, Energy & Education Laos), which advances renewable energy in Laos by sending electrical engineering students to the National Engineering Faculty in Vientiane.

I couldn’t let the opportunity slip by. It was a chance not only to apply my technical skills, but I was fortunate to be selected. A friend and I boarded a 12-hour flight to Vientiane, uncertain of what to expect. Our task was to help rehabilitate a smart grid, specifically a photovoltaic panel field—part of the first electrical engineering laboratory in the country. It was a truly remarkable experience.

Collaborating with students and faculty at the university was incredibly inspiring. The cultural exchange was invaluable. Despite the language barrier—very few students spoke English—I was welcomed with immense curiosity, warmth, and kindness by everyone I met.

While we worked Monday through Friday, weekends were free to explore Vientiane. I visited stunning temples, climbed the iconic Patuxai monument, and strolled through the vibrant night market. During these outings, I often felt a deep sense of peace. I’d walk without a destination, letting curiosity guide me. One day, I stumbled upon a setup for a televised Muay Thai fight. I had no idea how long it would last or what to expect, but I decided to stay—and ended up watching hours of thrilling Muay Lao matches.

What struck me most during my time in Laos were the spontaneous interactions with locals. People would stop me in the street—some to invite me for a meal, others out of pure curiosity. Children approached me, eager to practice their English. These unplanned moments became some of the most cherished memories of my journey.

A highlight of my stay was the Villa Sisavad guesthouse, run by a Laotian woman who spoke French. It felt like a home away from home. The pool was a major perk, and speaking French with the owner made navigating the city much easier. But what made it truly special was the diversity of guests—from English students and French families to Laotian, Vietnamese, and Indian travelers. I connected with people from all walks of life. Whether they were my age or my parents’ generation, each conversation opened a new window into a different world. That, more than anything, was the most rewarding part of my trip: meeting people I would never have encountered back in France.

After a few weeks in Vientiane, I took a two-day trip to Vang Vieng. I’ll never forget waking up on the bus and seeing the majestic mountains rise around the city—it was one of the most breathtaking landscapes I’ve ever seen. Vang Vieng was a contrast to Vientiane: a hub for tourists with outdoor activities that emphasized adventure over cultural exploration. While I didn’t experience as much of traditional Laotian life there, it was still a fun and unforgettable time.

From Vang Vieng, I continued on to Luang Prabang for three days, which quickly became my favorite destination. The city was magnificent. Watching the sunset from the top of Mount Phousi was unforgettable. Visiting the Royal Palace gave me a deeper appreciation for Laos’s rich history. On my first day, I explored as much of the city as possible. That evening, as I returned to my guesthouse and slipped off my shoes, a group of young Laotians in their twenties invited me to a birthday celebration. They were incredibly kind and welcoming. We spent the evening bowling and doing archery, and they insisted on paying for my share—a gesture of generosity that perfectly captured the spirit of Laos. I’ll always be grateful for their warmth and hospitality.

The next day, I took a tuk-tuk to the breathtaking Kuang Si Waterfalls. The natural beauty was unreal, and I even went ziplining with another French traveler I met there. The views were spectacular at every turn. Sadly, my internship was drawing to a close. Just as I wrapped up my work at the university, I found myself back at the airport—where, by chance, I ran into that same French traveler again. First at Kuang Si, then at the airport in France. A small but perfect coincidence that added one last special memory to my journey.

A few days after returning to France, I watched a documentary about UXO (unexploded ordnance) in Laos. As the credits rolled, I saw the name Legacies of War, an organization I had heard about in Luang Prabang. Moved, I went to my computer and made a donation to join the Lam Vong Circle. I also felt compelled to share my story. This led to an unforgettable dinner in Paris with Sera Koulabdara—the incredible KOUL-Mander in Chief of Legacies of War. That connection inspired me to return to Laos for the summer of 2025. I plan to spend the entire summer working at the engineering faculty, immersing myself even deeper into the culture and community. With Sera’s encouragement, I also applied to become a Mine Action Fellow—a role I feel deeply passionate about.

Finally, I want to express my deepest gratitude. Thank you to my professor for opening the door to this life-changing journey. Thank you to the university’s teachers, students, and staff for making my time so enriching. Thank you to the staff at Villa Sisavad and to all the incredible people I met along the way. And thank you to Legacies of War and to Sera for the powerful work you do and the inspiration you’ve given me.

This experience has changed my life. I can’t wait to return and see what new adventures await.