Cutting Through The Confusion Of Voter Registration

In the United States, one-third of eligible voters are not registered to vote. The reasons behind the millions of unregistered voters are manifold but one of the factors in the US, unlike in many other democratic societies, is that the responsibility to register to vote falls solely on the citizen, and not the government.

That can be particularly difficult for new Americans or those with limited English proficiency. The requirements, procedures and deadlines for registering to vote varies widely by state. APIAVote and Ethnic Media Services would like to cut through the confusion by providing ethnic media and their audiences with the relevant information they need to empower their communities to register and vote in this upcoming election.

In general, eligible voters must be a US citizen (either by birth or naturalization), 18 years old on or by a certain time period before Election Day, and a resident of the state in order to register to vote in that state. But some states will also have additional prerequisites, such as having a valid photo ID or not having been a convicted felon. While some states bar “convicted felons”, others bar felons currently incarcerated from voting.

Deadlines to submit voter registration vary widely as well. With only a month to go before Election Day, which this year falls on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, it is imperative that unregistered voters check the deadline dates for voter registration in their state.

Minnesota

Voter Registration Deadline

Post received: October 18, 2022

In-person request by: November 8, 2022

Online Request By: October 18, 2022

Absentee (Mail-in) Ballot Request Deadline

Received by: November 7, 2022

Completed Absentee (Mail-in) Ballot Return Deadline

In-person received: November 8, 2022 (3PM)

Post received: November 8, 2022

Early Voting: September 23 – November 7, 2022

Absentee (Mail-in) Voting

There is no deadline for applying to vote absentee by mail in Minnesota, and ballots are available 46 days before an election. No excuse is needed to vote by mail/absentee in Minnesota.

To request an absentee ballot for 2022 elections, use the online absentee application, or one of downloadable applications below. Return your completed absentee application to your county election office by mail, fax or email.

You can apply for a ballot any time during the year, expect the day of the election, however, be sure to leave time to return your ballot so it arrives before or on Election Day. You may also return your absentee ballot in person before 3 PM on Election Day.

Early Voting

All voters have at least one location where they can vote early in person with an absentee ballot. Depending on where you live, there may be additional locations.

You can vote in person at your county election office. In addition, you may be able to vote at your city office. Contact the clerk for more information.

In-person absentee voting locations are open during their normal business hours beginning 46 days before the election, and early voting locations with ballots for federal, state or county elections will be open:

The last Saturday before Election Day (10 AM – 3PM)

The day before Election Day until 5 PM.

For more information on early voting and voter registration visit www.sos.state.mn.us.