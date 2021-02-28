The Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector is a tool that helps Minnesotans find out when, where, and how to get a COVID-19 vaccine. After you fill out a simple form, the Vaccine Connector will:

alert you when you are eligible to receive a vaccine;

connect you to resources to schedule a vaccine appointment; and

notify you if there are vaccine opportunities in your area.

Who should sign up for the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector?

Sign up for Vaccine Connector:

This tool is for all Minnesotans who have not yet been vaccinated!

Whether you are eligible for a vaccine now or later – the Vaccine Connector will notify you when you it’s your turn for a shot.

You don’t need to sign up if:

You have already received your COVID-19 vaccine.

You previously registered for our COVID-19 Vaccine Pilot Program or the COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program. You’re already on the Vaccine Connector list, and there is no need to re-submit your information.

You completed the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Child Care survey. You’re already on the Vaccine Connector list, and there is no need to re-submit your information.

You completed the Health Care Connection Form, you do not need to re-submit your information. The Minnesota Department of Health will work with health systems and local public health agencies to notify you about when and where you can get vaccinated.

Who can get vaccinated now?

In Minnesota, you are eligible now to get vaccinated if you are a:

Minnesotan age 65 or older

Health care worker

Long-term care resident or staff member

Pre-kindergarten through Adult Basic and Community Education school staff member, or contracted school staff member

Child care staff member at a licensed and certified child care center or program

Demand for vaccine far exceeds supply, and we encourage Minnesotans to remain patient as more vaccine arrives in the weeks and months ahead. Minnesota is continuing to distribute vaccines using a phased approach to immunize for impact by focusing on populations with heightened risk of getting COVID-19, as well as those at significant risk of severe illness and complications if they become infected.

What happens after I sign up?

The Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector will get you information about when, where, and how you can get the vaccine.

It’s important to note that if you are eligible to get vaccinated right now, you do not have to wait for information from the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector before you get your shot. If your health care provider or employer contacts you about making an appointment, or if you have another opportunity to get vaccinated, you can and should do that.

If you are currently eligible:

Minnesotans who are currently eligible can expect to receive information from the Vaccine Connector soon. How you get your vaccine will vary by group:

Adults 65+ will immediately be entered into the random selection process for the state’s Community Vaccination Program sites operating in Minneapolis, Duluth, and Rochester. If you are selected to receive your vaccine at one of these sites, you will be notified by text, email, or landline by the company that runs those sites, Vault Health. The state is also continuing to partner with hundreds of local medical providers and pharmacies to provide shots to Minnesotans aged 65 and older. Adults 65 and older can use the Vaccine Locator map to find nearby vaccine distribution sites and make an appointment to receive a vaccine through the providers listed there. If you are over age 65, you can also contact your regular provider directly.

Educators, school staff, and child care workers will continue to hear from your local public health agency, employer, state-sponsored community vaccination site, or state vaccination partner about when and where you can get vaccinated.

Health care workers will be notified by their local public health agency, employer, state-sponsored community vaccination site, or vaccination partner about when and where they can get vaccinated.

Long-term care residents will hear from your facility about when and where you can get vaccinated.

If you are not currently eligible:

The Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector will send you updates about your COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as vaccine supply increases in the weeks and months ahead.