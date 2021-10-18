COVID-19 Vaccination Education

Jessica Kingston is North Memorial Health’s System Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Her work is focused on strengthening workforce strategies to foster a supportive culture and an environment where customers can achieve their best health.

Dr. Meetul Shah is a family medicine physician and Chief Medical Informatics Officer at North Memorial Health. He uses evidence-guided medical recommendations and encourages maximal lifestyle interventions to help customers in meeting their personal health goals.

Question: What are the top concerns around the COVID-19 vaccines that are holding people back from receiving it?

Jessi says:

We recognize the importance of our doctors and care teams truly understanding and valuing the Hmong community culture. At North Memorial Health, we build respectful bridges between traditional Hmong approaches to medical care, and the latest science, research, and treatment options we bring to all community members.

We know that these bridges deepen relationships and build trust as we continue our work to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates within the Hmong community.

At North Memorial Health, our doctors are committed to listening to everyone’s concerns, using translators when needed, directly addressing their fears, and helping everyone better understand the important research and recommendations.

Dr. Shah says:

I hear many concerns about the speed in which the COVID-19 vaccines were developed. The truth is:

The COVID-19 vaccines are proven to be safe and effective.

The technology used to develop the mRNA vaccines isn’t new—it’s been studied for decades.

Clinical trials were conducted with the same rigor as any vaccine, and the results were reviewed and approved by many appropriate authorities—including the FDA.

Increased collaboration, increased urgency and increased funding meant that the vaccine developers could work quickly.

Another medical myth we’re hearing is around pregnancy and fertility. The truth is:*

There is currently NO evidence that any vaccines – including COVID-19 vaccines – cause fertility problems.

COVID-19 infection puts pregnant people at increased risk of severe illness and even death compared with non-pregnant people.

Vaccination is the best method to reduce maternal and fetal complications of COVID-19 infection among pregnant people.

Question: Where should I look for trusted information, and to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated?

Dr. Shah says:

I find my information at the source—the data and facts issued by the CDC. The CDC has been our #1 established resource on health promotion, prevention and preparedness for many decades, and they continue to be my most trusted resource on vaccine education and guidance.

The team at North Memorial Health is also helping share the facts through our YouTube channel and on our website, northmemorial.com/covid-19.

Question: How can community members get a COVID-19 vaccine?

Dr. Shah says:

We encourage community members to use the Vaccine Connector to find a vaccine location near you.

* For more detailed information about the COVID-19 vaccines, considering reading the following from the CDC. https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/clinical-considerations/covid-19-vaccines-us.html.