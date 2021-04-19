Minnesota launched the COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program to help vaccinate Minnesotans all across the state. There are currently seven permanent state-run community vaccination sites operating in St. Cloud, Minneapolis, Duluth, Rochester, Bloomington, Saint Paul, and Mankato, with the potential for more to come. Temporary pop-up vaccination events have also been held in various locations around Minnesota.

How to be selected for a vaccine appointment through the COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program

You must be signed up for the Vaccine Connector to be eligible to be randomly selected to schedule an appointment at a community vaccination location. Minnesotans are randomly selected from the Vaccine Connector list to make appointments at these state-run sites. If you have not yet signed up for the Vaccine connector, you can sign up at https://vaccineconnector.mn.gov/.

If you are selected for an appointment, notification that you’ve been selected will arrive from Primary Bio, Vault Health or SpeciaLysts (Solv) by email, text, or phone. Emails will arrive from support@primarybio.com, mnvaccineteam@updates.vaulthealth.com, or mncommunityvax@specialysts.com. Be sure to keep an eye on your spam folder. Phone calls will arrive from 954-716-7771 or 855-753-8298. Text messages will come from 844-846-6364 or 855-753-8298.

If you have questions about scheduling or confirmation of an appointment you’ve made at a community vaccination site run by Vault Health, you can contact them at 929-205-6708 or by email at vaccinations@vaulthealth.com. They are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For inquiries about the community vaccination program in general, contact the Minnesota COVID-19 Public Hotline at 1-833-431-2053. They are open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Please do not attempt to make an appointment at one of these sites unless you are notified that you’ve been selected. Walk-ins at community vaccination sites will not be accepted.

What to expect at your Community Vaccination Program appointment

Do not arrive for your appointment any earlier than 15 minutes. This is to ensure social distancing.

The COVID-19 vaccine is being provided at no cost, but please bring your insurance card if you have one. Participants are asked for their health insurance information so the state can bill their insurance company on their behalf. But if you are uninsured, or for any reason insurance does not cover some or all of the cost of your vaccine, the state will cover the difference. Vaccination remains available at no-cost to everyone. Insurance is not required to receive the vaccine.