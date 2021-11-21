COVID-19 Community Testing Sites

Minnesota is offering low-barrier, no-cost COVID-19 rapid and saliva testing in Minnesota communities.

No-Cost, Low-Barrier Testing

Walk-ins are welcome at the State of Minnesota’s community testing sites. The state strongly encourages you to sign up for an appointment using the registration link listed with each location. Signing up ahead of time helps avoid long lines and makes social distancing easier.

All costs for this test are covered by your insurance company or the federal or state government. Do not pay your insurance company or the testing provider for your COVID-19 test. There is no cost to you for this test. Insurance companies may send you an Explanation of Benefits or “EOB” showing the difference between the billed cost of this COVID test and what they have paid. It may even say that a portion is “patient responsibility.” This is simply for your information. It is not a bill, and you should NOT pay anything.

Testing is available to anyone who believes they need a COVID-19 test, with or without insurance. Participants will be asked for their health insurance information so the state can bill their insurance company on their behalf. If a person is uninsured or for any reason insurance does not cover some or all of the cost, the state will cover the difference, so testing remains available at no cost to everyone.

Tests at the state’s community saliva testing sites are polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, molecular tests that detect the virus’s genetic material. PCR tests are the most accurate tests for detecting the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive PCR test result is considered a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Tests at the state’s community rapid testing sites are antigen tests. Antigen tests look for specific proteins on the surface of the virus and produce results more quickly than other tests. Rapid test results at state sites will be available within approximately 1-3 hours of processing. The test is conducted with a nasal swab. A positive antigen test result is considered a probable case of COVID-19, but they are still considered cases.

Anyone can get tested at the saliva sites and symptomatic individuals can get tested at rapid sites. To learn which community sites offer saliva and/or rapid testing, please review the locations below.

You do not need to show identification to receive a COVID-19 test at a Community Testing Program site.

Is it safe to get a test in-person?

Minnesota understands the importance of safe testing facilities. Each community testing site is in a large space that allows for maximizing space, ventilation and distancing. You are encouraged to make an appointment to prevent crowding and long lines.

What if I am disabled or need assistance?

To request an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accommodation or other accessibility needs for testing or vaccination sites, call the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline 1-833-431-2053 between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday and 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Saturdays. Please make requests 2-3 business days before the testing event to ensure time to coordinate accommodations.

Learn more about what to expect at

https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites/community.html