Come Celebrate Tater Daze

Start your summer at Tater Daze in Brooklyn Park on Saturday, May 31st!

Celebrate Brooklyn Park’s diverse heritage at the Tater Daze Parade. Enjoy appearances from TKO Drumline and performers including Away Runakuna and Tyler the Magician. Come see marching bands, the Hijinks Stilters, firetrucks, Lions Drum and Dance, TKO Drumline and special guest, BLUEY! The hour-long parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. near the intersection of Welcome and 101st Avenues.

Then, head to the Tater Daze Community Gathering from Noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Community Activity Center! Enjoy live music, including Beatles tribute band A Hard Day’s Night, R&B/Soul cover band Belladivas, tasty eats from NW Food Truck Festival, FREE inflatables for the kids, games, and more! The Community Activity Center located at 5600 85th Avenue N.

10 food vendors will be available including: Ku ma in, Inferno Woodfired Pizza, Rollin Nolen’s BBQ, La Cocina, Phat Phil’s Mini Donuts, Kenny’s Meatball Wagon, Yum Tum Truck, Krunchy Munchies, Yummy Tummy MN, and Ice Cream Kingz.

Community resources will be provided by the Three Rivers Park District, CAPI, ACER, First Student and other area organizations.

Parking will be available at St. Gerard Church, 9600 Regent Avenue N. Overflow parking can be found at Noble Sports Park, 4701 Oak Grove Parkway, and Woodland Elementary School, 4501 Oak Grove Parkway.

Image courtesy City of Brooklyn Park.