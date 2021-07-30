Choosing A School: Know The Options For Your Child

Your local public school is close by and probably where most of the kids in your neighborhood go. But it isn’t the only option. There are many different types of schools out there, public and private. There are even schools that specialize in helping kids with learning and thinking differences.

Neighborhood Public Schools

The local public school is close to home. It’s free and lots of neighborhood kids go there. It also has some important benefits for kids with learning and thinking differences. These include:

Free school evaluations for students suspected of having learning or thinking differences and with

IEPs and 504 plans with accommodations and services for kids who qualify

A wide variety of special education and related services

Specialists like counselors, social workers and often speech-language therapists

More than one teacher per grade level or subject (this may give you the option of changing teachers if one isn’t a good fit for your child)

Many sports and often extracurricular activities where your child can excel outside of academics

Keep in mind, though, that your neighborhood public school may have large class sizes. The instruction may also be less personalized instruction than in other schools, like private schools.

Magnet Schools

Magnet schools are specialized public schools within your local school district. Because they’re part of the public schools, they’re free to attend. And your child can still get an IEP or a 504 plan if eligible. Other possible advantages of a magnet school include:

Focus on a specific area your child may be passionate about or strong in, like math and science or the arts

Access to special education services and specialists in the school district

Keep in mind, however:

Applications are often required, and it can get competitive.

Waiting lists may be long because of high demand and limited enrollment.

Your child may need to travel if the magnet school is far from your home.

Magnets have fewer neighborhood kids, which may make it harder to make friends.

Charter Schools

Charter schools are independent public schools run by nonprofit groups, private companies or community organizations. They are free to attend. And they exist in most states, although there may not be one near where you live.

Charters don’t have to follow all the rules that traditional public schools follow. However, charters are required to follow special education law and provide IEPs and 504 plans to kids who qualify.

Private Schools

These schools are run by private organizations, outside of the public schools. A private school can give you a lot of choice over the kind of school environment your child is in. But you have to pay for tuition, and it can be expensive.

Some states may give parents vouchers to pay for private school. However, it’s important to know that school vouchers generally don’t cover the full cost of tuition. Here’s a list of questions to ask when deciding on a private school.

Independent Schools for Students with Learning and Thinking Differences

Some private schools specialize in teaching students with learning and thinking differences. They typically offer your child more comprehensive and individualized support, but tuition can be high. However, sometimes a state or public school district will pay the cost of private school if a child can’t get an appropriate education in the public schools.

Homeschooling

One last school option is homeschooling, which is to teach your child at home. Every state allows homeschooling.

Choosing a school is a personal decision for your family. As you decide, it’s important you consider the level of support your child needs. Even within a public or private school, there may be other options, like inclusion classrooms or online learning.

