Chenue Her Joins FOX 9 As Morning Anchor

In a significant move that resonates both personally and professionally, Chenue Her has joined FOX 9 as their new morning anchor. This transition marks not just a career milestone, but also a heartfelt homecoming for Her, an acclaimed Hmong journalist with deep roots in Minnesota.

A Journey Worth Celebrating

Chenue Her’s career in journalism is nothing short of inspiring. Born to Hmong refugee parents, Her grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he was shaped by the vibrant local community and its unique cultural mosaic. He later attended George Washington University, earning a degree in journalism. His early experiences in Minnesota laid the groundwork for a career marked by resilience, tenacity, and a commitment to telling stories that matter.

Her’s professional trajectory took him across the nation, from reporting stints in Des Moines, Iowa, and Greensboro, North Carolina, to his pivotal role at Good Morning Washington. His work has been widely recognized, earning him accolades for his in-depth reporting and ability to connect with viewers. Yet, despite his success, the call of home remained strong.

“Nearly 12 years ago, I left home to chase my TV news career and promised my family I’d find a way back some day. It’s been a tough road, but today I get to finally deliver the news they’ve waited more than a decade for: I’m coming home,” Her said. “Coming back to Minnesota means everything to me. It’s where my heart is.”

The Significance of His Return

Returning to Minnesota and joining FOX 9 is more than just a professional decision for Her; it’s a deeply personal one. Chenue Her announced on his Facebook page he’s returning to Minneapolis to work for FOX 9, while also sharing an announcement made by the station.

Kelly Bishop-Huffman, FOX 9 Vice President and News Director, said, “We’ve been big Chenue fans from afar for years now, ever since he started next door in Iowa. On the air and behind the scenes, he just has this incredible ‘X-factor.’ We couldn’t be happier that he’s coming home to the Twin Cities and joining our family as well as being back with his.”

Her’s return is significant not only for him but also for the broader Hmong community in Minnesota. His presence on a major news platform like FOX 9 is a powerful representation, providing visibility and a voice to an often underrepresented community. It underscores the importance of diversity in media, highlighting the role of journalists who can authentically tell the stories of their communities.

“It’s incredibly emotional and full circle for me to be able to say this station is welcoming me – a Hmong kid from East St. Paul – as is,” Her said in his post. “It’s powerful when a station doesn’t see just why authenticity is important for me, but to our entire Hmong community. Thank you for believing in me more than anyone before.”

A Unique Perspective

Her brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to FOX 9. His reporting style is characterized by a deep empathy and understanding of the issues that affect diverse communities. Whether covering local government, social justice issues, or community events, Her’s ability to connect with his audience is unparalleled. “I hope that the representation that they see on Fox 9 is something that inspires them, and I hope they feel seen and heard,” Her said.

In his new role as morning anchor, Her aims to bring a fresh, engaging approach to the broadcast. He is committed to not just delivering the news, but also offering insightful analysis and fostering a connection with the viewers. “I want to be someone who people feel they can trust and relate to,” he told Bring Me The News.

Community And Representation

Her’s appointment is also a step forward for representation in media. The Hmong community, one of the largest immigrant groups in Minnesota, has historically lacked representation in mainstream media. Her’s role at FOX 9 helps bridge this gap, offering a platform for Hmong voices and stories.

His presence on the morning news brings a sense of pride and validation to many in the Hmong community. It’s a reminder that their stories and experiences are valuable and deserve to be shared with a wider audience. Her’s work serves as an inspiration to young Hmong individuals who aspire to careers in journalism and media. “I’m proud to be visible as not just a journalist, but a Hmong journalist because I hope Hmong kids see there’s a space for them in media.”

Looking Ahead

As Chenue Her settles into his new role at FOX 9, the excitement and anticipation are palpable. His return to Minnesota is celebrated by colleagues, viewers, and the community alike. With his expertise, passion, and deep connection to the state, Her is poised to make a significant impact on Minnesota’s media landscape.

In a world where representation and authentic storytelling are more important than ever, Chenue Her’s homecoming is a beacon of progress. It marks a new chapter not just for Her but for the entire Minnesota community, promising a future where all voices are heard, and all stories are told.

Her’s October debut on FOX 9 is set to bring a blend of professionalism and personal warmth that will undoubtedly resonate with Minnesota viewers. It’s a homecoming that promises to enrich the community and elevate the standard of local journalism.

“That’s a must do. I’m home, I’m a Minnesotan,” Her said. “I gotta, you know, get my Jucy Lucy fix when I’m home.”

Welcome home, Chenue Her. Minnesota is lucky to have you back.