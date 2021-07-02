Century College Aims To Expand Workers In The Solar Industry With Target Corporation Solar Scholarship Program

Target Corporation is providing Century College with a $100,000 grant to create the Target Corporation Solar Scholarship program. The program provides financial support to more than 20 newly enrolled students of color and women enrolling in the Solar and Renewable Energy program at Century College for Fall Semester 2021 through scholarships for tuition and supplies.

The scholarship will help address a critical worker shortage in the solar and renewable energy field, one of the fastest-growing job sectors in the coming decade.

“Target Corporation has made a commitment to help protect our planet from the negative effects of climate change, and they provide support and resources to organizations that are aligned to this commitment,” said Angelia Millender, President of Century College. “As the only higher education institution in Minnesota offering a Solar and Renewable Energy program, we saw a tremendous opportunity to develop a collaboration that could have a positive impact on fighting climate change, as well as expand the pathway to employment in this field for diverse and non-traditional populations.”

Century College offers two credentials in Solar and Renewable Energy, which qualify for the Target Corporation Solar Scholarship program, including a 16-week Solar Assessor certificate and a two-year Energy Technical Specialist Associate in Applied Science degree.

“Target’s committed to using our size and scale to positively impact both people and the planet and fight the effects of climate change,” Amanda Nusz, senior vice president of corporate responsibility, Target, and president of the Target Foundation said. “Building on our commitment to renewable energy, we’re excited to work together with Century College to open more doors and create more opportunity within the solar and renewable energy field.”

Additional scholarships are also available for students interested in the solar and renewable energy program. With affordable tuition rates and financial aid available, Century College seeks to help our students avoid student loan debt while earning a certificate or degree in the high-demand, high-wage solar and renewable energy field.

Learn more about the Century College Solar and Renewable Energy program and the Target Corporation Solar Scholarship program at century.edu/SolarEnergy.

About Century College

Century College is a two-year community and technical college located in White Bear Lake, Minnesota offering over 150 degrees, diplomas, and certificates. As one of the largest two-year colleges in Minnesota, Century College serves nearly 20,000 credit and non-credit students every year.