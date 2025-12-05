Celebrating The Hmong New Year: A Son’s Reflection On Legacy, Culture, And Community

As the son of General Vang Pao, I carry with me the stories, sacrifices, and dreams of a generation that fought for the survival of our people. My father often reminded us that culture is not just something we inherit – it is something we choose to protect. Every year, as I join the Minnesota Hmong New Year celebration, I am reminded just how alive his vision remains among our people.

This year, I look toward the festivities with renewed excitement. The Minnesota Hmong New Year has grown into one of the most significant cultural gatherings in the world – a powerful symbol of unity, identity, and intergenerational pride. What began as small family gatherings decades ago has transformed into a vibrant celebration drawing tens of thousands together as one community.

The purpose of this event has always been clear: to create unity, foster pride in the Hmong community, honor our history, elevate our youth, and build bridges across cultures in Minnesota and beyond. It is a promise to the next generation that our story will not be forgotten.

Strengthening Language, Culture And Identity

One of the greatest challenges facing our community today is the slow erosion of the Hmong language among our youth. As a son of a man who fought to preserve our identity, this weighs on me deeply. To strengthen our Hmong identity, we must remind our children that the Hmong New Year is the one holiday that binds us across the world. It is not only a celebration – it is a cultural anchor.

The Minnesota Hmong New Year helps bridge the gap between generations. The United Hmong Family (UHF) has created opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs to share their resources, strengthening connections among families and neighbors. These relationships reinforce pride in Hmong culture and highlight the contributions our community continues to make.

Board President Mee Vang, who has served in this role for the past four years, has worked tirelessly with city, state, and federal partners to elevate the significance of UHF’s mission. Her connection to youth is personal. She shared with me, “My niece and nephew don’t speak Hmong, but they know the lyrics from popular Hmong songs, and it connects them to Hmong culture.”

Creative Vision: BBD Entertainment’s Cultural Impact

This year, I witnessed something extraordinary – how modern creativity can strengthen ancient traditions.

Special appreciation goes to BBD Entertainment, especially Jack Ger Vang (Jack GV), national performing singer and songwriter, and Vang Xiong (DJ Vee Ex), a Minnesota-based DJ performing nationally.

These talented young leaders use their unique production style to unite generations – both young and old. Through music, performance, and dynamic visual storytelling, they draw youth back toward their roots. They are helping preserve our language and celebrate our culture in ways that resonate powerfully with today’s audiences.

Under the encouragement and leadership of Mee Vang, BBD Entertainment launched a new social media strategy aimed at youth. They created trending clips and skits that are quick, engaging, and perfectly tailored for today’s digital world. These efforts not only spread important event information, they spark excitement, pride, and curiosity among young Hmong across the country.

UHF’s mission to connect clans, generations, and communities is strengthened by BBD Entertainment’s creativity. My father would be pleased to see our cultural legacy nurtured, celebrated, and honored by all – especially embraced by Hmong youth as they carry our traditions and heritage into the future.

Led By Wisdom, Guided By Service

Our community is grounded by the dedication of its elders and leaders. UHF relies on 14 cultural advisors, representing both Christianity and Shamanism, with ages ranging from the mid-40s to the 80s. Their diverse backgrounds ensure that our traditions are honored with respect and integrity.

The Board of Trustees, a balanced group of men and women ages 30 to mid-50s, works alongside two salaried staff, 14 committee coordinators, and 80 volunteers ages 15 and older. Planning for this event happens 365 days a year – a testament to the commitment and love our community pours into this celebration.

Global Reach

The Minnesota Hmong New Year is now a global event. Because the festivities are streamed and recorded, they will be viewed in Laos, Thailand, Burma, Vietnam, Korea, Tokyo, Australia, and French Guiana. Many international visitors fly in from around the world, making Saint Paul a gathering place for the global Hmong community.

What my father once envisioned – a united people, connected across borders – is happening right here in Minnesota.

Government Support, New Competitions And Youth Opportunities

This year, the State of Minnesota awarded $141,000 to support Hmong culture, arts, and dance. Competitions will include trophies, monetary prizes, and crowns, honoring excellence across every level.

A new Mrs. Hmong Competition has been introduced, giving married, divorced, and widowed women a place to shine and represent the strength of Hmong womanhood.

With 45 teams of singers and dancers competing, this is one of the largest showcases of Hmong talent in America.

Grand Opening Ceremony

The grand opening ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 29, at the Saint Paul RiverCentre Exhibit Hall (lower rotunda). It will be headlined by Mayor-Elect Kaohly Vang Her, as we celebrate 50 Years of Hmong Americans Achieving Together.

This year they will display an exciting short video as part of the opening ceremony segment. This will briefly showcase the success of the Hmong in the United States throughout the 50 years, but success isn’t without hardship and struggle, so we’ll explore both the accomplishments and the challenges that have shaped our journey – ending with words of encouragement for the future of our community.

A highlight of the program will be an exciting duet between Lee Xiong and GY Yang, showcasing the evolution and beauty of Hmong music.

Vendors, Culture And Living Traditions

Vendors from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, and California will fill the venue with traditional clothing, jewelry, technology, food, and cultural treasures representing the richness of Hmong heritage.

Traditional activities such as ball tossing continue to thrive, celebrating friendship, connection, and the timeless courtship customs cherished by our ancestors.

A Celebration Of Unity And Forward Momentum

The Minnesota Hmong New Year remains a symbol of identity, tradition, and collective pride. As we enter this year’s celebration, we do so with renewed excitement – honoring our ancestors, uplifting our youth, and celebrating the rich tapestry of Hmong culture that continues to thrive in Minnesota and around the world.

Images courtesy United Hmong Foundation.

www.theunitedhmongfamily.org