Celebrating Culture And Community At The 44th Annual Minnesota Hmong New Year Festival

The Minnesota Hmong New Year Festival is an eagerly anticipated event that brings together thousands of attendees from across the globe to celebrate Hmong culture, heritage, and community. This year marks the 44th annual celebration, taking place on November 30th and December 1st, 2024, at the Saint Paul RiverCentre in downtown Saint Paul, MN. With the theme “Remembering Our Roots,” the festival offers a vibrant showcase of traditional and contemporary Hmong culture, making it a must-visit event for anyone interested in cultural diversity and heritage.

A Rich Tapestry Of Events End Experiences

The festival promises a wide range of activities and experiences that highlight the rich tapestry of Hmong culture. Attendees can look forward to traditional music and dance performances, including the highly anticipated dance and singing competitions. These events provide a platform for talented performers to showcase their skills and contribute to preserving cultural traditions. In addition, the Miss Hmong Minnesota Pageant will crown a new ambassador to represent the community’s values and aspirations.

Food lovers will delight in the diverse culinary offerings available throughout the festival. From savory Hmong dishes to delicious sweets, the food vendors offer a taste of the unique flavors and culinary heritage of the Hmong people. Attendees can also explore merchandise booths featuring traditional Hmong clothing, crafts, and souvenirs, making it easy to bring a piece of the festival home.

Connecting Generations And Building Community

The Minnesota Hmong New Year Festival is about more than just entertainment; it’s a celebration of cultural identity and community bonding. Through intergenerational collaboration and the involvement of the Hmong clan structure, the festival aims to preserve cultural identity and build youth leadership. It serves as a meeting ground for family and friends, both Hmong and non-Hmong, to connect, share stories, and participate in cultural traditions such as the game of ball tossing.

Thank You Sponsors

Sponsors play a crucial role in making the festival a success, and this year’s event is supported by organizations like May Cee Vee, Pinnacle Planning Partners, Alter Ego Athletics, Hmong American Partnership, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Minnesota, Hennepin County, Van Meter, Asian Hmong Alliance, the Walser Automotive Group, Cups & Cheers, Unison Restaurant & Banquet, Vanguard, Royal Credit Union, 9/3 Photobooth and the Minnesota Hmong Chamber of Commerce, among others. Their support underscores a commitment to cultural preservation and community support.

Join The Celebration

Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the rich culture and community spirit of the Hmong people. Whether you’re a local Minnesotan or traveling from afar, the 44th Annual Minnesota Hmong New Year Festival offers a unique and enriching experience for all ages. Purchase your tickets in advance to ensure a seamless entry and enjoy a weekend filled with cultural discovery, delicious food, and unforgettable performances.

For more information, including ticketing details and event schedules, visit The United Hmong Family’s website at https://www.theunitedhmongfamily.org/ or follow them on Facebook at Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TheUnitedHmongFamily for updates.

Join us in celebrating the Hmong New Year and become part of a cherished tradition that bridges cultures and generations.