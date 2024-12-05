Celebrate The Hmong New Year 2024 At The Saint Paul RiverCentre

The 44th Annual Hmong New Year Celebration is here! Taking place on November 30 and December 1, 2024, at the Saint Paul RiverCentre, this exciting event brings together the Hmong community to honor its vibrant cultural heritage. This year’s theme, “Remembering Our Roots,” highlights the importance of preserving tradition and connecting with family across generations.

The United Hmong Family, Inc. invites everyone to the 44th Annual Minnesota Hmong New Year.

Khou Yang, Executive Director says, “The Hmong New Year is a great opportunity for us to showcase our Hmong culture to the rest of Minnesota as well as strengthen our own identity by educating our younger generation, so we welcome everyone to come to the Hmong New Year. Attendees will be embraced in the Hmong culture.”

“The Hmong community does not have a lot of holidays, so the Hmong New Year is one of the main holidays that we have. It’s a celebration to get together to be with family after a long year of hard work. We want to be in the public eye, so people know who we are and what we stand for. We love the community. We love to contribute back to the cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis and Minnesota. We’re here to stay.”

Mee Vang, President adds, “The Hmong New Year marks the end of the harvest season and it’s an exciting time for us to honor our parents and our elders and give thanks to our ancestors for the blessings of the past year.”

“2025 marks the first Hmong arriving after the Secret War in Laos. It’s been 50 years since the Hmong first settled here in Minnesota. This is a great time to wear Hmong clothing and share our language. I love seeing the children and all the smiles.”

Here’s what you can expect at this year’s celebration:

New Attractions To Celebrate Hmong Culture

This year introduces a special highlight, celebrating 50 years of Hmong music. This showcase pays homage to the rich musical history of the Hmong people with performances and stories that connect tradition to the present day.

Khou Yang explains, “What’s really special this year is that we’re featuring the Evolution of Hmong Music. In the 50 years that we’ve been in the United States, and even before that, the evolution on music has really changed in the Hmong culture, so we going to be showcasing that evolution at the Hmong New Year.”

Engaging Competitions

Khou Yang describes the competitions, “We have a singing, dancing and pageant competition along with all the festivities of the Hmong community. The pageant competition that is really a great opportunity to empower our young Hmong women.”

Mee Vang adds, “This year we are really excited, we usually have two tiers of competition for dance and this year we have three tiers. So, we added a younger age group, under the age of 9, and we have 49 teams competing this year in the two-day event.”

Get ready to witness talent and creativity during signature competitions:

Singing Competition – Enjoy powerful performances that showcase the beauty of Hmong music and lyrics.

Dance Competition – Watch graceful traditional and modern Hmong dance routines performed with passion.

– Watch graceful traditional and modern Hmong dance routines performed with passion. Miss Hmong Minnesota Pageant – Celebrate the elegance, intelligence, and leadership of young Hmong women vying for the crown.

Immerse Yourself In Hmong Heritage

Khou Yang shares, “Let me tell you about the Hmong ball tradition. The balls are not just regular balls, they are courting balls that are used to find your significant other at the Hmong New Year. When a boy sees a girl at the Hmong New Year, he’ll ask her for a ball toss. That gives him an opportunity to flirt with her. We’ve had a lot of luck with them, myself included – that’s how I met my husband.”

“Don’t forget about the food! We have delicious food, we have eight food vendors serving a bunch of Hmong food, such as Hmong sausages, pork belly, eggrolls, a tapioca drink, papaya salad so attendees will be in for a feast.”

The celebration goes beyond competitions. Attendees can experience:

Authentic Cuisine – Savor the rich and flavorful tastes of traditional Hmong food and beverages.

Cultural Displays – Explore handcrafted clothing, language exhibits, and traditional games, like ball tossing , a symbol of love and connection.

– Explore handcrafted clothing, language exhibits, and traditional games, like , a symbol of love and connection. Shopping Opportunities – Browse merchandise booths for Hmong outfits, souvenirs, and more.

Supporting Community And Culture

The event is made possible by the dedication of sponsors and organizers, including The United Hmong Family, Inc., whose mission is to preserve Hmong cultural identity and foster leadership in the community.

Tickets are available now, with options to skip the line by purchasing in advance. Prices are $12 for adults (seniors and small children enter free). Parking is convenient at RiverCentre’s parking ramp.

Join the Hmong New Year 2024 and explore a cherished tradition that bridges generations, fosters community, and celebrates the rich heritage of the Hmong people. Don’t miss it – your next amazing cultural experience awaits!

Images courtesy The United Hmong Family, Inc.