Carley State Park In Southeast Minnesota Offers A Wealth Of Color

Whether you’re looking for somewhere pretty to take Mom on Mother’s Day weekend, or you’re fond of towering white pine, both may be found at Carley State Park in southeast Minnesota.

The Carley State Park Bluebell Festival takes place on Saturday, May 10, 2025. The park in late April through early May is transformed into a wildflower wonderland with a carpet of blooming bluebells. Whether you walk a mere 500 feet from the parking lot or the full six miles of trails within the park, you’ll see eye candy in the form of bluebells that stretch as far as your eyes can see.

The popular festival offers a family scavenger hunt, Mother’s Day card making for the children, and opportunities to try out archery for those age eight and up. Guided wildflower walks start at 9:00 and 11:00 a.m., and at 1:00 p.m. Bring a camera, wear comfortable shoes, and prepare to absorb a vivid display of flowers on the Wildflower Trail. The Wildflower Trail is the park’s flattest trail and winds along the north branch of the Whitewater River.

The rustic park, which does not have wi-fi access, is open only seasonally, starting Memorial Day weekend. While there is no ranger station or visitor center, visitors can get their vehicle permit at the park entrance for the special Bluebell Festival. Otherwise, you will need to purchase your day permit in advance of your visit, or you can use the Yodel app when you arrive at the park.

If you choose a trail that includes a river crossing, use caution on the large concrete slabs that cross the narrow river. For those who like trout fishing, the north branch of the Whitewater River is a designated trout stream that provides a good spot for landing brown and rainbow trout. Take your fishing license and your trout stamp if you fish in the park.

If Mom likes to fish on her special day – Mother’s Day is May 11, 2025 – make the day a two-fer: the spectacle of natural floral beauty and the sport of fishing. This day trip from the metro, with its unique bluffs, valleys and uplands, will reward you with rich memories for years to come.

Images courtesy Minnesota DNR.

Carley State Park is located at 50187 County Road 4, Plainview, MN 55964. A one-day vehicle permit is $7 and must appear on the vehicle dashboard.

To get your permit online, go to https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/permit.html, or stop at nearby Whitewater State Park and get your permit at the visitor center or ranger station. Before you leave home, always check the state park website for any visitor alerts. If you plan to hike, wear sturdy shoes, and bring water and insect spray.