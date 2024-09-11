Building the Foundation for a Good Life

When I tell my story about how I became one of the leaders of a Girl Scouts troop for Hmong girls, I credit my daughter for being my inspiration. You see, I wanted her and other Hmong girls to experience the richness of their culture, traditions, and being a part of an organization that both celebrated and recognized them.

My sister-in-law helped lead the troop and together we created a multi-level group that helped build community among the girls. We also wanted to equip them with the tools, language, and life lessons that could help them navigate life as Hmong girls.

During the time my daughter, Maddy, was in Girl Scouts, I watched her and her peers flourish because of the specially curated plans and programs we offered them. Everything from troop activities to where they sold cookies was decided with intention.

Fast forward to today and I am proud to say my daughter is able to be her authentic self no matter where she is – whether it’s a classroom or if she’s traveling abroad.

I believe that having access to culturally affirming affinity spaces, like Girl Scouts, early on helped her to develop that strong sense of self. She isn’t afraid to speak up about what’s important to her and she doesn’t feel the need to code switch the way I did at her age. And she is fiercely proud of her heritage, not once having felt as though she wasn’t “Hmong enough” but instead wearing her cultural identity as a badge of honor as she moves through the world.

Beyond our experience, there are measurable differences that Girl Scouting can make in a child’s life. Everything from academic achievement to developing healthy relationships to overall life satisfaction can be traced back to the principles we instill in Girl Scouts. And it all starts with developing their courage, confidence, and character as a foundation for a good life.

Research shows participation in Girl Scouts is a powerful factor for developing positive life outcomes, which in turn build a foundation for success in education and careers, as well as a lifetime of leadership. Alums assert that Girl Scouts set them on a path for achievement, connected them to something bigger than themselves, and helped them develop their passions.

Further, recent research shows friendship provides a powerful antidote to feelings of loneliness and isolation that many girls experience—providing youth with immediate benefits from the time they join.

The study found girls as young as five report feelings of loneliness which, over time, can erode their sense of self-confidence. On the other side however, more than half of those surveyed reported that having a friend by their side encourages them to try new things and step out of their comfort zones. That same study pointed to the power of real-life experiences to help girls come out of their shells, make new friends, and build their confidence. And at a time when so many young people are feeling isolated and maxing out on their screen time, intentionally creating those kinds of opportunities for them is critical.

As a former Girl Scout mom, and now as Vice President of Compliance & New Initiatives for the local council, I’ve seen up-close how Girl Scouts and its programs are continuing to evolve and adapt to meet the changing needs of youth. Whether it’s a culturally specific troop model or a day camp that connects girls with their shared heritage, Girl Scouting of today might not match the picture in your mind. I encourage you to experience all that’s new and exciting at Girl Scouts by joining the movement today. Explore programs, enroll your new Girl Scout, or raise your hand as a volunteer by visiting girlscoutsrv.org/join.