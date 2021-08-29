Benefits Of After-School Sports And Extracurricular Activities

While the classroom is an integral part of your child’s education and indeed their life, it should not be the only part of their education. The traditional classroom setting will teach your child a great deal, but if you want your child to have a truly well-rounded education, you will need to supplement that setting with after-school and extracurricular activities.

Students should have the opportunity to participate in enriching activities such as sports, academic competitions, and clubs. Successful schools make it a priority to provide students with a safe and comfortable place to go even after classes have ended for the day.

Studies show that students who regularly participate in extracurricular activities enjoy a host of benefits. They are learning, growing, and most importantly, having fun. To help you understand why you should sign your child up for a sport, club, or other activity we’ve gathered the top 10 benefits of after-school activities.

Top 10 Benefits of After-School Program Participation

Academics: According to an article from Understood, studies have shown that students who participate in after-school activities are more likely to have higher grades and an improved work ethic. Time Management: Having additional priorities besides school and family can help your child learn how to appropriately manage their time to ensure all of their work is completed. Friendship & Social Skills: The traditional classroom only allows limited time for socializing, but extracurricular activities offer students more opportunities to bond and form deep friendships. Teamwork: From preparing for spelling bees to playing chess, there are numerous activities that help students learn to work in groups in order to achieve a common goal while having fun. Exploring Interests: There is much more to life than reading, writing, and arithmetic Extracurricular activities allow students to explore more of the world around them and find out what they’re interested in. Physical Fitness: Students who participate in a sport (whether a school team, club, or intramural sport), dance, or other physical extracurricular activity are more likely to lead an active life and maintain a healthy weight. Service: Many extracurricular activities give students the opportunity to learn more about those who are less fortunate than they are and give back to the community. College: College admissions boards look not just at academics, but also at extracurricular activities to help them learn more about each student. Safety: According to an article published in SEDL Letter, studies show that students who are involved in extracurricular activities are less likely to do drugs, drop out of school, or engage in criminal activities. Parental Productivity: The average workday extends beyond the average school day. Parents who know that their child is safe and supervised at a sport, club, or other extracurricular activity are likely to be more productive at work. Our free after-school program runs until 5:15pm for parents’ peace of mind.

Participation in school interscholastic athletics, activities and clubs can be and should be a cherished activity. Parents’ support is very important to the student, the school, and the community. The involvement of students in athletics and activities contributes to the development of their values system.

Sportsmanship, hard work, confidence, positivity, and respect are lifetime values that are taught through interscholastic activities and are principles of good positive character. With these principles, the spirit of competition thrives.