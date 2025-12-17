Be Ready For Changes Coming To Medicaid – Sign Up Now

Changes are coming to Medicaid health insurance.

Federal cuts will make it harder to get and keep Medicaid – which is called Medical Assistance in Minnesota.

Everyone who qualifies but isn’t enrolled yet can still benefit by signing up now.

Starting in January 2027, it will get harder to get Medicaid to pay bills for care you received before you apply.

Don’t wait until you or your family have a medical emergency and need care right away. Talk to a navigator who speaks your language. Find out if you are eligible for Medicaid.

Nothing has changed yet, but it’s important to learn the facts and be ready.

Once you are enrolled in Medicaid, the Minnesota Department of Human Services will keep you informed about the changes. Learn the facts by visiting our DHS federal changes website. We’re here to help.

Here’s what you need to know about the changes:

Some Immigrants Will Lose Medicaid Coverage

Starting in October 2026, the federal government will exclude some adult immigrants from Medicaid, including refugees, people with asylum and humanitarian parole, and some others.

Medicaid will still be available to some lawful permanent residents, people from Cuba and Haiti, and migrants under the Compact of Free Association (COFA).

Families may experience higher medical bills when these changes take effect. A navigator may be able to help you learn about your options.

Shorter Periods Of Retroactive Coverage

Starting in January 2027, it will become harder to get Medicaid after you have a medical emergency.

Since 1972, Medicaid has covered medical costs going back three months from when you apply. If you end up in the hospital or have a health crisis, you can still complete the paperwork and get insured.

But soon Medicaid coverage will only go back one month for adults ages 21-64 without dependent children or disabilities and two months for everyone else before enrolling.

This change may hurt anyone who needs health insurance and qualifies for Medicaid – but isn’t signed up yet.

Many more people will end up with medical bills they can’t pay.

Work Reporting Requirements

Starting in January 2027, many adults in Minnesota may face new administrative reporting requirements to verify they are working, in school, in a work program or doing community service to qualify for Medicaid. This will affect certain adults ages 21 to 64 who don’t have dependent children or disabilities. It won’t affect children, parents of dependent children, pregnant people, people with certified disabilities, or adults 65 and older.

This change means that people who don’t meet the requirements or qualify for an exception can lose their Medicaid benefits, even if they otherwise still qualify.

Exceptions include:

caring for a family member with a disability

receiving substance use disorder treatment

being incarcerated or within 90 days of leaving incarceration

being medically frail, and

other circumstances.

Most people who have Medicaid are already working, many of them in unstable, part-time or seasonal jobs. People who are required to report their work activity and don’t report can lose their Medicaid benefits.

More Frequent Renewals

Starting in January 2027, adults ages 21-64 without dependent children or disabilities will have to renew Medicaid every six months, instead of once a year. Be prepared for renewal notices and respond right away so you don’t lose your insurance. If you miss renewing, you can lose your insurance even though you still may qualify.

What Can You Do Now?