Be A Vaccine Advocate

Do you want to promote vaccination in your community? The following toolkit is for you! #RollUpYourSleevesMN

Who

This toolkit is designed for individuals or organizations, in Minnesota, who are passionate about getting their communities vaccinated against COVID-19. This includes, but is not limited to:

Youth/students

School administrators/educators

Celebrities or social influencers

Faith leaders

Private medical providers

Businesses, companies, and organizations

Purpose

This toolkit can help vaccine advocates:

Encourage Minnesotans to get vaccinated Educate their communities about COVID-19 vaccines Answer common questions and concerns

How to get started

Use key messages on TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, email and other social media platforms to help combat misinformation. Adapt the key messages to the language, tone, and format that will resonate with your communities. YOU know what works in your community.

Ask at least 3 other community members to get vaccinated and invite them to post after-vaccination selfies on social media.

Print copies of the materials below and use them as handouts.

Host and/or encourage trusted community organizations to Host a Community COVID-19 Vaccination Event or use the COVID-19 Community Mobile Vaccination Bus.

Invite a vaccine speaker to your community event or organization by completing this COVID-19 Vaccine Speakers Request Survey.

Share information on COVID-19 Community Coordinators with your network. COVID Community Coordinators support Minnesotans who need COVID-19 information specific to their communities, including in their languages and for their disability needs.

For more information and toolkit information visit https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/vaccine/communitytk