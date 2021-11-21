Announcement Of The 2021-2022 Minnesota Hmong New Year Celebration

Recently the Board of Trustees for the United Hmong Family, Inc. released the following statement.

As our community at home and globally struggles to return to normalcy after a year and a half battling COVID-19, the United Hmong Family, Inc. made it again our priority to continue to monitor the newest COVID Delta variant. As the COVID Delta variant numbers continued to surge, the concerns for local and public safety continued to make it a very challenging time for everyone.

We thank the many people that have already reached out about the Minnesota Hmong New Year and your patience as we take the time to make the decision to plan with all our partners accordingly regarding this year’s event. The board of trustees has made another difficult decision to cancel this festive celebration. This decision was very difficult as many attendees, vendors, partners, and contestants have been eager to come and celebrate this annual event which celebrates the Hmong heritage and honors our traditions. We also understand the decision not only impacts the individuals who observed this cultural practice that blesses our home and city while ringing in the new year with friends and family, but our decision will also impact the livelihood of local businesses in the Twin Cities. You all have been great partners in helping us welcome friends and family that come from far and wide to be a part of these festivities where in previous years, we have had more than 40,000 participate in this event.

This year would have been our 43rd annual event, usually held on the weekend after Thanksgiving. Even though we cannot come together for our long time, cherished Hmong cultural event this year, we hope the Hmong families who still practice these home blessings will continue their “Noj Tsiab” in the safety of their home. The Hmong new year calendar ends on December 4th, with the new year beginning on December 5th, 2021.

We cannot thank our longtime partners and our friends at the Saint Paul River Center and the Minnesota Department of Health enough for their continued support. We also want to thank our many vendors and sponsors who continue to make this event possible each year, especially our performers from the various dancing schools Hmong artists.

If you would like to continue to help, COVID-19 has impacted the livelihood of many businesses, we are looking for donations to enable us to continue this work. Please contact us at info@theunitedhmongfamily.org so that we can maintain these Hmong cultural traditions for many more years to come. Do not hesitate to reach out if you have any other questions or concerns regarding this announcement.

We hope everyone will be safe and healthy and we wish you and your families a joyous new year. Nyob zoo xyoo tshiab!!