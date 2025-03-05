An Annual Exam Can Help Older Adults Stay Healthy

One of the best ways to prioritize your vitality is with an annual health exam. That’s especially true for older adults, who tend to have more health issues to manage, according to Dr. Grant Tarbox, national medical executive with Cigna Healthcare’s Medicare business.

Annual exams can vary and go by different names, depending on your coverage. Generally, they are offered at no cost to you through Medicare or Medicare Advantage (MA) and there are a host of reasons to get one, Tarbox said, including the following:

Having a health care team leader. It’s important to have a trusted advisor leading your health care team. That is the purpose of a primary care physician (PCP). A PCP knows your family and treatment histories and concerns. They play an important role keeping a broad view of all your care needs and can help you navigate them. By visiting your PCP at least annually, you maintain a critical relationship that will serve you well when you need it.

Putting a plan together. Your annual exam is the time to discuss which health screenings and immunizations could be important for you based on your age, gender, and medical and family history. These include such things as a flu shot, a mammogram, or a colorectal screening. Talk to your doctor about what preventive care activities are right for you and put together a plan to get them. Most are covered at no extra cost through Medicare or MA.

Addressing conditions before they worsen. Aging increases the risk of certain chronic illnesses such as hypertension, heart disease, diabetes and arthritis. Ignoring these conditions won’t make them go away. Always tell your health care provider about any recent changes you are experiencing. Working with your provider to proactively manage a chronic condition before it worsens helps you to maintain your independence and vitality.

Reviewing medications. If you take one or more medications, an annual exam is a good time to review them with your PCP. You may even want to take your prescriptions to your appointment. Are these medications effective? Are you taking them as prescribed? Are there any undesirable side effects? Are there potential harmful interactions, including with over-the-counter drugs? You also can secure your refills and maybe even shift to home delivery for convenience or to save money.

Making lifestyle adjustments. Even small changes can help you live longer and better. Talk honestly with your health care provider about your lifestyle. They may recommend changes, such as exercising, stopping smoking, or eating healthy.

Checking on your mental health. Your emotional health impacts your physical health. Depression doesn’t have to be a part of aging. Let your health care provider know if you are feeling sad, anxious or hopeless. They may recommend increasing your social interaction. Additionally, treatments, such as talk therapy, medication or both, may be covered by Medicare or MA.

If those aren’t compelling enough reasons to get an annual health exam, then consider the fact that some Medicare Advantage plans will even pay you an incentive to ensure that you get one, said Tarbox. He added that you may also want to see your dentist and eye doctor annually to ensure whole body health. Those visits are among the extra benefits often covered by an MA plan, he said.