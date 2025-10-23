Act Now To Apply For U.S. Citizenship!

Those applying for U.S. Citizenship BEFORE October 20, 2025 will take the shorter Citizenship test with 100 questions, those applying for U.S. Citizenship AFTER October 20, 2025 will take the new, harder Citizenship test with 128 more difficult questions. Apply for U.S. Citizenship NOW and take a U.S. Citizenship class at Hmong Cultural Center!

Hmong Cultural Center offers free Citizenship classes mornings, mid-days, and late afternoons to fit any schedule. Online and in-person options both available. Give us a call at 651-917-9937 or email kaochenengyang@hmongcc.org for more information.

Hmong in St. Paul 1981 Photo Exhibit Opens At The Hmong Cultural Center Museum In December

In early December, in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Hmong community residing in Minnesota, the Hmong Cultural Center Museum is pleased to announce the opening of a new special exhibit documenting Hmong life in St. Paul in 1981. The photos featured in the exhibit were recently donated to our museum by Mike Kieger, a retired local photographer. The photos in the collection capture community gatherings, public events and everyday life in the early 1980s in St. Paul just a few years after the first community members arrived in state. Stay tuned for more announcements about the launch of this special museum exhibit.

In the photo, General Vang Pao is shown at a speech to community members at Saint Paul TVI (Technical Vocational Institute), now known as St. Paul College.

Hmong Cultural Center has an opening to hire a part-time Qeej teacher to support our cultural arts instruction program.

More information about this opportunity can be found on Diversifieds.com. Please scan the QR Code to view details on this position.

Images courtesy Hmong Cultural Center.

