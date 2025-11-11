A Triumph For The Hmong Community And All Of St. Paul

A great stride forward was made by the Hmong community last week with the election of Minnesota Representative Kaohly Vang Her to become the next mayor of St. Paul. On behalf of the Frederick Douglass Project, which advocates for civic engagement and public policy serving Minnesota’s diverse minority communities, I offer my congratulations to Mayor-elect Her.

While we serve on opposite sides of the aisle in the Minnesota House of Representatives, I recognize her victory as a significant milestone for the Hmong community and a positive development for the entire city. This achievement is not only a personal triumph for Mayor-elect Her, but a reflection of the tireless work of her volunteers, supporters, and the broader community. They rallied behind her vision for a stronger, more responsive St. Paul.

Mayor-elect Her’s campaign demonstrated exemplary civic engagement. She worked tirelessly, meeting with residents across neighborhoods, listening to their concerns, and proposing thoughtful, actionable solutions. Her commitment to public service exemplifies the values that the Frederick Douglass Project seeks to promote leadership, responsibility, and giving back to one’s community. Her approach shows that meaningful change is possible when leaders prioritize the well-being of all residents, including those who have been historically underrepresented.

This moment is especially poignant as it coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Hmong community’s migration to the United States. Over the past five decades, Hmong Americans have made tremendous contributions to the country that welcomed them, from military service, to entrepreneurship, education, and community activism. While the word “assimilation” has taken on undue negative connotation, our Hmong neighbors have shown us how it works for the betterment of all – adapting to the liberty and plurality that our nation enables while holding fast to long-held cultural traditions and values. Mayor-elect Her’s success reflects not only personal achievement, but the collective efforts of a community that has enriched American society in countless ways.

As we celebrate this historic achievement, the Frederick Douglass Project reaffirms its commitment to promoting leadership, civic engagement, and the empowerment of underrepresented people. Our organization is composed of folks from diverse backgrounds, including Hmong, and serves residents who may be Republican, Democrat, independent, or not political at all. We hope to work with Mayor-elect Her as she takes office and makes good on her promise to serve all constituents, no matter what their race, religion, or political beliefs may be. We also look forward to supporting efforts to bolster economic development in St. Paul, which we plan to contribute to directly, building a stronger, more vibrant city.

Congratulations to Mayor-elect Kaohly Her, her volunteers, supporters, and the entire St. Paul community for this historic achievement. This moment serves to both celebrate the enduring spirit of the Hmong people and raise hope that St. Paul can continue to showcase the talents and traditions of all its residents.