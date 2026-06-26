A Successful 2026 Qeej And Hmong Arts Festival 

The 2026 Qeej and Hmong Arts Festival was held at Union Depot in downtown St. Paul on May 10, 2026. A new record of 2,438 persons attended this year’s festival. This free day-long event, likely the only one of its kind in the United States, celebrates the Qeej instrument along with Hmong folk arts, dance and music. Exhibitor and Vendor tables focus on Hmong crafts along with food. Children’s activities teach participants about Hmong culture and arts. This year’s event was made possible by a grant from the City of Saint Paul Cultural Star program.

New Funding Support For Hmong Cultural Center

Hmong Cultural Center has been awarded a $150,000 Minnesota Cultural Heritage Grant from the Minnesota Humanities Center to support its Hmong Cultural Heritage Programs including the Hmong Cultural Center Museum, the Minnesota Qeej and Hmong Arts Festival and the Qeej and Wedding and Funeral Song instruction programs. This work is funded in part by Minnesota Humannities Center with money from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund that was created with the vote of the people of Minnesota on November 4, 2008.

Images courtesy Hmong Cultural Center.