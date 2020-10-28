A New Home For Hmong Cultural Center Museum

We are excited to announce that the Hmong Cultural Center Museum will be moving to new, expanded and dedicated space when it reopens in 2021! The new 1,200 square foot storefront location, located in the 300 block of University Avenue W in St. Paul, doubles the square footage of the current location situated in HCC’s offices.

It will allow HCC to provide visitors with enhanced social distancing and eventually will better support tours by larger groups including school classes. A theater area to show documentaries will also be part of the expanded space. Equally significant, it also provides much higher community visibility for the Hmong Cultural Center Museum in the Frogtown neighborhood and the Little Mekong Cultural Destination area of St. Paul as the Hmong Cultural Center contributes to the economic and cultural strengthening of our community in the years to come.

The Hmong Cultural Center Museum teaches visitors about Hmong history, culture and folk arts traditions through interpretive display panels, object displays, and interactive technology. The museum is supported by the Hmong Resource Center Library, a comprehensive research library that is also part of the Hmong Cultural Center.

The move to expanded space and other upcoming enhancements to our museum and cultural programming are supported by a recent grant from the Luce Foundation, a Resilience Fund grant from Arts Midwest and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and a Hmong Cultural Heritage grant from the Minnesota Humanities Center funded in part with money from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund that was created with the vote of the people of Minnesota on November 4, 2008.