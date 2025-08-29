7 Things Doctors Wish Families Knew This Back-to-School Season

(StatePoint) As you prepare children to return to the classroom this fall, the American Medical Association (AMA) has seven tips to help your family have a healthy school year.

“As you purchase school supplies and prepare the students in your family for academic success, you can take concrete steps that prioritize physical and mental health, too,” said AMA President Bobby Mukkamala, M.D. “A healthy start can set the tone for a strong, successful year ahead.”