7 Things Doctors Wish Families Knew This Back-to-School Season
Story Courtesy StatePoint
(StatePoint) As you prepare children to return to the classroom this fall, the American Medical Association (AMA) has seven tips to help your family have a healthy school year.
“As you purchase school supplies and prepare the students in your family for academic success, you can take concrete steps that prioritize physical and mental health, too,” said AMA President Bobby Mukkamala, M.D. “A healthy start can set the tone for a strong, successful year ahead.”
- Ultra-processed foods are associated with health risks. Many busy families rely on ultra-processed foods due to their convenience. However, consuming these foods regularly increases the risk of health complications, including cardiovascular disease, certain cancers, obesity and type 2 diabetes. Read nutrition labels carefully with attention to sodium, saturated fat and added sugar, shop the perimeter of the grocery store where fresh, whole foods tend to be located, and prepare meals that prioritize whole foods, including fruits and vegetables, for growing children and adults.
- Eating disorders are misunderstood. This silent epidemic affects people of all ages and backgrounds, striking at the core of their physical and mental well-being. Despite its widespread impact, the gravity of eating disorders often remains private, leaving many to battle the condition silently. If you believe your child or teenager has an eating disorder, their physician can direct you to helpful resources.
- Ensure your vaccinations are up to date. Vaccinations help protect you and your family against severe disease and disability, and save millions of lives each year. Check with your physician during the back-to-school season to ensure everyone in the family is up to date on vaccinations. When respiratory virus season starts later in the fall, get up to date on the influenza vaccine to help reduce time away from school or work.
- Norovirus is very contagious, but preventable. It seems everyone has experienced the sudden turn of the stomach, causing a mad rush to the bathroom due to vomiting, diarrhea or both. And, unfortunately, remaining near the bathroom may be the only plan for the next day or two. The most likely culprit is norovirus, and it can happen to anyone. When buying school supplies, stock up on cleaning supplies as well so you can keep frequently touched surfaces sanitized. Model good hand-washing habits for your children. Keep children with norovirus symptoms home from school for at least 2 days (48 hours) after symptoms stop to help prevent the spread of the virus.
- Too much screen time is bad for health. People are on their devices more than ever before. But too much screen time can have negative mental and physical health effects and increase feelings of loneliness. The start of a new school year is a good time to replace screen time with other activities, such as after school clubs and sports, playdates, quality family time and sleep.
- Eye health is essential. Don’t take eye health for granted. Fall is a good time for an ophthalmologist checkup. If your tween or teen wears contacts, be sure that they wash their lenses and lens case and take their lenses off at night. Frequent computer breaks, wearing sunglasses, and a healthy diet can also promote good eye health.
- Sleep is important for overall health. From school stress to illnesses, many factors can interfere with a good night’s sleep. Instituting a consistent sleep routine for the entire family is a good start. For teens, 8-10 hours of sleep is recommended, and children aged 6-12 should be getting 9-12 hours of sleep. Consider consulting a physician for persistent sleep issues to determine whether they’re caused by a sleep disorder and to get help.