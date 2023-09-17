50 Years Ago

August 14th is an emotional Day for many. We do not see this year as an “anniversary.” It is a sorrowful reminder of a tragic period in American history that has impacted so many lives, including our team.

Forget-Me-Not-Tour

Legacies of War created a 20+ stop tour this year called “Forget Me Not.” This is an homage to all the lives that were lost during the war, the current victims of UXO/landmine accidents and future victims of UXO if we do not find and remove these indiscriminate weapons first.

Together In Laos

Alongside members of the Legacies board, volunteers, and partners, our KOULMander in Chief, Sera Koulabdara, paid respect to our ancestors. This is our way of showing the promise that we will never forget and continue our fight for funding and education of the history and resolve the current problem.

Did You Know?

From 1964-1973, the U.S. dropped more than two million tons of ordnance on Laos during 580,000 bombing sorites – equal to a planeload of bombs every 8 minutes, 24 hours a day for 9 years.

With over 270 million cluster bombs dropped on Laos, approximately 30%, about 80 million, did not explode on impact and are still in the ground.

Roughly 30% of Laos is contaminated with UXO. Less than 10% has been cleared since the last bomb was dropped in 1973.

Laos remains the most bombed country per capita in history.

This is a problem that we can fix. Legacies of War leads the call to ban cluster munitions in the U.S. and around the globe as the Chair of the U.S. Campaign to Ban Landmines – Cluster Munitions.

We invite you all to join us in remembrance and steadfast commitment to be with Legacies until we get the job done, together.

Images courtesy Legacies of War