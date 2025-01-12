2024 – The Year In Review

2024 was a very eventful year for the Hmong community locally, nationally, and beyond. The Hmong Times looks back at some of the top stories of 2024.

Community

Tou Ger Xiong, a beloved figure in the Hmong community and beyond, was more than just a comedian. He was a social justice champion, tirelessly advocating for equality and representation. Born and raised in Minnesota, Xiong used his platform to shed light on the struggles faced by the Hmong community and other marginalized groups. His unique blend of humor and activism made him a beloved figure, and his sudden passing left a void that will always be felt. In the January article, we honored the legacy of Tou Ger Xiong and the impact he had on the fight for social justice.

In an exciting venture opening in 2025, Toua Xiong (owner of HmongTown Marketplace in St. Paul) will transform the iconic Maplewood Mall Sears building into HmongTown 2, a hub that celebrates Hmong culture and provides opportunities for Hmong businesses. The vision is to create a vibrant and thriving HmongTown 2 that serves as a hub for the Hmong community and a destination for residents and visitors alike. Xiong purchased the former Sears building situated at the south end of the Maplewood Mall for $5.25 million. With its prime location the former Sears building has the potential to house a variety of businesses, stalls, a kid’s area and amenities that showcase Hmong culture, cuisine, and products.

In May we celebrated Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. In 1992, Congress passed Public Law 102-450, designating May as Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, commemorating the month that marked the arrival of the first documented Japanese immigrant to the United States and the completion of the transcontinental railroad, a feat that culminated from the contributions of ~20,000 Chinese immigrants. The U.S. Asian population is diverse. A record 22 million Asian Americans trace their roots to more than 20 countries in East and Southeast Asia and the Indian subcontinent, each with unique histories, cultures, languages and other characteristics. The 19 largest Asian origin groups in the United States together account for 97% of the nation’s total Asian population.

The annual celebration of Qeej and Hmong arts returned to the heart of St. Paul as the 2024 Qeej and Hmong Arts Festival took place at the esteemed St. Paul RiverCentre on May 26, 2024. The festival featured a diverse lineup of performances, including traditional and modern dances, musical performances, and a fashion show, offering attendees a glimpse into the rich tapestry of Hmong culture. In addition to the performances, visitors explored exhibits, participate in cultural games, and even learned how to shoot a traditional Hmong crossbow!

The United Hmong Family, Inc. (UHF); a Minnesota tax exempt nonprofit organization is proud to present the 42nd Annual Hmong Freedom Festival and its accompanying sports tournaments. The Hmong International Freedom Festival had many excited about attending this monumental event that was held Saturday, June 29th, and Sunday, June 30th, 2023. Nearly 60,000 people attended the two-day festival this year. The Hmong culture has always emphasized their relationships between relatives with respect for elders and strong families. Remembering their ancestors, their accomplishments, their sufferings, and preserving traditional ways have always been highly important in celebrating this event. One of the most anticipated facets of the J4 Festival are the sports events. This is considered the Olympics of the Hmong American community and as always was the largest gathering of any Hmong sports event in the United States.

In September, Hli Xyooj told her story about how she became one of the leaders of a Girl Scouts troop for Hmong girls and credited her daughter for being her inspiration. You see, she wanted her and other Hmong girls to experience the richness of their culture, traditions, and being a part of an organization that both celebrated and recognized them. As a former Girl Scout mom, and now as Vice President of Compliance and New Initiatives for the local council, she’s seen up-close how Girl Scouts and its programs are continuing to evolve and adapt to meet the changing needs of youth.

The Minnesota Hmong New Year Festival was an eagerly anticipated event that brought together thousands of attendees from across the globe to celebrate Hmong culture, heritage, and community. This year marked the 44th annual celebration, taking place on November 30th and December 1st, 2024, at the Saint Paul RiverCentre in downtown Saint Paul, MN. With the theme “Remembering Our Roots,” the festival offered a vibrant showcase of traditional and contemporary Hmong culture, making it a must-visit event for anyone interested in cultural diversity and heritage. The festival promised a wide range of activities and experiences that highlighted the rich tapestry of Hmong culture. Attendees looked forward to traditional music and dance performances, including the highly anticipated dance and singing competitions.

In December, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, an event unfolded that celebrated not just one culture’s heritage, but the universal spirit of resilience and courage shared by all immigrants. General Vang Pao Legacy Day was a profound celebration of the Hmong community’s journey, sacrifices, and contributions to America, a narrative that resonates with my own story as a Somali immigrant. Hundreds of Hmong leaders and friends gathered to honor Major General Vang Pao, a great figure whose leadership during the Vietnam War led the Hmong people through one of the darkest chapters of their history to the opportunities of the United States. Dr. Nengzoo Yang delivered the keynote address, weaving a tale of heroism and hope, mirroring the journeys many of us from conflict-torn lands undertake, seeking peace and a future for our families.

The State of Minnesota recognized December as Hmong Heritage Month with a proclamation, which also celebrated the Hmong soldiers’ sacrifices alongside American service members.

In our final issue of the year, Matthew Sugiyama wrote about his privilege of being a Chapter Leader and Legislative Action Committee lead of the student-led group, AAPI Youth Rising, which works to increase understanding of the AAPI community and combat rising hate and intolerance. Over the last few months, he has presented AAPI Youth Rising’s One Day of AAPI History lesson to several middle school classes. Thanks to a partnership with Alliance for a Healthier Generation, the lesson has already reached 52,000 schools across the country, exposing the untold stories of Asians in America.

Sports

St. Paul native Suni Lee earned her spot on the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Olympic Team, marking a significant milestone in her already illustrious career. With her exceptional performances and unwavering dedication, Lee’s selection not only highlighted her individual talent but also served as a source of pride for her community and the broader gymnastics world. Suni Lee took second All-Around at the 2024 U.S. Women’s Olympic Team Trials June 27-30 held at Target Center in Minneapolis, just 15 miles from her childhood home. At the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Lee earned team gold, bronze in women’s all-around and bronze in women’s uneven bars.

Education

As Noble Academy wrapped up the school year 2023-2024, senior leaders reflected on several new programs the school launched successfully. In addition to year-round after-school sports and academic program offerings, Noble Academy kicked off the school year with an early morning music and movement program where students came together every morning to experience upbeat music and learn new dance movements before entering their classrooms. Students especially raved about the Spring Madness Program, where the school rolled out classes in beading, theater, and confidence-building (Girl Talk), to name a few. The highlight of the school year was the school’s Saturday Program, which allowed the school’s newly formed volleyball team to meet and practice weekly, preparing them for a successful first season.

HAP Academy OIC, a mission-driven career training institution, proudly announces its licensure as a private career school by the Minnesota Office of Higher Education, effective June 7, 2024. This significant achievement enables HAP Academy OIC to provide tuition-free career and technical education programs aimed at closing opportunity gaps for underserved populations. HAP Academy OIC’s innovative education model combines classroom instruction with individualized support services, ensuring holistic student success.

The Hmong Times launched a series promoting education – K-12: Charter, Public, Private and Colleges and Technical Schools. Over 40% of the students in the Twin Cities come from a diverse background. Story lines dove into the subject matter and explored the many options available to students in the Twin Cities school districts. Other topics focused on the various options to manage the financial impact of higher education including managing student debt, exploring opportunities available for student grants, scholarship and loans. Also featured were different programs available in school athletics, activities and clubs at the various elementary, middle and high schools surrounding Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Politics

Over the course of the year, Hmong Times’ featured various articles that helped to educate and inform readers of the many considerations and issues facing voters in the November 2024 elections. Topics included: Artificial Intelligence Could Dramatically Reshape The 2024 U.S. Election, The Power of Dual Voting, Are Unregistered Voters Even Worth Talking To, Foreign Adversaries Are Threatening U.S. Elections With Disinformation, and Gen Z Needs To Look Beyond The Memes. We hope these stories helped Minnesota voters make their choices in the voting booth.

Arts

In August, Katie Ka Vang and Theater Mu were announced as recipients of the Joyce Foundation’s 2024 Joyce Awards, receiving a landmark grant of $100,000 to support a new commission, including $30,000 allocated for an artist stipend. 2024 marked the 20th anniversary of the foundation’s signature annual grantmaking program that has supported artists of color in the creation of new, community-centered works with organizational partners across the Great Lakes region. The $100,000 grant will support the creation and presentation of Hmong Futures, a new theater project illuminating the diverse stories of the Hmong diaspora in the Twin Cities.

Outdoors

The Minnesota DNR shared their first steps toward a fabulous state park camping trip. Minnesota state parks and recreation areas feature more than 5000 campsites throughout the state. If you are brand new to the idea of camping, consider taking an I Can Camp! Program through Parks and Trails. All the necessary equipment is provided, and you’ll learn camping skills like how to set up a tent and build a fire, and lots more. For a schedule of programming, go to mndnr.gov/ican

The Minnesota DNR also decided to ask an expert about leaf color, and what influences it. Does climate change have an impact on fall color in state parks, or sunlight? Yes, both. But it turns out that daylength is the biggest factor affecting a tree’s production of chlorophyll, the chemical that produces that familiar green hue. Also, some trees are more sensitive to weather factors like temperatures. And other trees, like red maples, reach peak color at a more consistent time every autumn throughout Minnesota — no matter how warm the fall was.

Those were some of the big stories from 2024. We can’t wait to see what is in store for 2025. Thank you for reading and stay tuned…