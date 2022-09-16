17 Affordable Townhomes Coming to Harrison Neighborhood in Minneapolis
By Kaitlyn Dormer
Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity is honored to partner with City of Lakes Community Land Trust to develop 17 townhomes in the Harrison neighborhood now through 2023.
The development will include:
- seven 2-bedroom units
- nine 3-bedroom units
- one 4-bedroom accessible unit
Each unit will feature:
- 1,200 – 2,000 square feet
- 5 baths, utility room, and upper floor laundry room
- Dishwasher and microwave
- Luxury vinyl tile flooring throughout with carpeted stairs
- ENERGY STAR Building and Appliance Certification
The idea is to make homes affordable to residents who currently rent in the Harrison neighborhood. The 17 units will be in three buildings and will be sold to low- and moderate-income homebuyers.
Clients who buy these homes are eligible for:
- A 30-year low-interest TruePath mortgage with payments set at 30 percent of homebuyer income (TruePath Mortgage is a product offered by TCHFH Lending, Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity’s wholly-owned mortgage company).
- No down payment required. Closing costs and affordability assistance available.
- Made affordable through a partnership with the City of Lakes Community Land Trust.
- Personalizedguidance through each step of the qualification and homebuying process.
- Homebuyereducation workshop to help prepare for homeownership.
Project Partners
Project Owners
Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity
City of Lakes Community Land Trust
Development Sponsors
Larson Family
CenterPoint Energy
United Properties
Construction Partners
Collage Architects
Stantec
Watson-Forsberg
Community Partners
Harrison Neighborhood Association
Hennepin County
City of Minneapolis
Minnesota Housing
About Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity
Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity brings people together to create, preserve, and promote affordable homeownership and advance racial equity in housing. Since 1985, more than 1,500 families have partnered with Twin Cities Habitat to unlock the transformational power of homeownership. Twin Cities Habitat is one of the highest-regarded Habitat for Humanity affiliates nationwide. www.tchabitat.org.