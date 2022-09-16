17 Affordable Townhomes Coming to Harrison Neighborhood in Minneapolis

Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity is honored to partner with City of Lakes Community Land Trust to develop 17 townhomes in the Harrison neighborhood now through 2023.

The development will include:

seven 2-bedroom units

nine 3-bedroom units

one 4-bedroom accessible unit

Each unit will feature:

1,200 – 2,000 square feet

5 baths, utility room, and upper floor laundry room

Dishwasher and microwave

Luxury vinyl tile flooring throughout with carpeted stairs

ENERGY STAR Building and Appliance Certification

The idea is to make homes affordable to residents who currently rent in the Harrison neighborhood. The 17 units will be in three buildings and will be sold to low- and moderate-income homebuyers.

Clients who buy these homes are eligible for:

A 30-year low-interest TruePath mortgage with payments set at 30 percent of homebuyer income (TruePath Mortgage is a product offered by TCHFH Lending, Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity’s wholly-owned mortgage company).

No down payment required. Closing costs and affordability assistance available.

Made affordable through a partnership with the City of Lakes Community Land Trust.

Personalizedguidance through each step of the qualification and homebuying process.

Homebuyereducation workshop to help prepare for homeownership.

Project Partners

Project Owners

Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity

City of Lakes Community Land Trust

Development Sponsors

Larson Family

CenterPoint Energy

United Properties

Construction Partners

Collage Architects

Stantec

Watson-Forsberg

Community Partners

Harrison Neighborhood Association

Hennepin County

City of Minneapolis

Minnesota Housing

About Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity

Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity brings people together to create, preserve, and promote affordable homeownership and advance racial equity in housing. Since 1985, more than 1,500 families have partnered with Twin Cities Habitat to unlock the transformational power of homeownership. Twin Cities Habitat is one of the highest-regarded Habitat for Humanity affiliates nationwide. www.tchabitat.org.