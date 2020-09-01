Up To $5,500 In Rent And Mortgage Assistance Available For Ramsey County Residents Affected By COVID-19

Increased financial assistance is available for Ramsey County residents who lost income due to COVID-19 and need help paying for housing costs.

Residents may be eligible for Emergency Assistance that can help pay for past due rent/mortgage, a damage deposit, or prevent utilities including water, electricity and heat, from being disconnected.

Adults with children and those who are pregnant can receive up to $5,500 in rent or mortgage assistance.

Single adults can receive up to $3,000 in rent or mortgage assistance.

Families and single adults can receive up to $3,000 in utility assistance.

Expanded eligibility requirements and increased maximum dollar limits for those seeking help have been made possible through federal funds received by the county through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. These funds, including $15 million for Emergency Assistance, continue to be invested in the community through the Ramsey County Investment and Support Efforts (RISE) program.

To apply for Emergency Assistance:

Visit us/EmergencyAssistance for an application or call the Emergency Assistance hotline at 651-266-4884.

Those who are not already receiving public assistance and are applying for multiple programs (SNAP, health care, cash, child care assistance) can also apply online at dhs.mn.gov.

For questions about eligibility or application status, call the Emergency Assistance hotline at 651-266-4884. Financial Assistance workers can answer general questions about the program, mail paper applications or help complete phone applications.

Learn more:

For more information about updated eligibility requirements and translated materials, visit ramseycounty.us/EmergencyAssistance.

To learn more about the Ramsey County Investment and Support Efforts, visit ramseycounty.us/Rise