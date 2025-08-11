State Representative Kaohly Her Announces Candidacy for Saint Paul Mayor

Kaohly Her, State Representative for District 64A, Speaker Pro Tempore of the Minnesota House, and co-chair of the House Commerce Finance and Policy Committee, announced her candidacy for Mayor of Saint Paul.

Kaohly Her released the following statement:

“We need a mayor who is ready to step up, engage with the community, and provide focused leadership that will move our city forward.

My story is the story of the American Dream, but for many, that dream is no longer attainable.

I was born in a bamboo hut in the mountains of Laos. My family came to the United States as refugees. My parents had working-class jobs that paid enough to buy a home, give us a high-quality education, and break the poverty cycle in one generation.

Everyone deserves that chance.

Now, the ladder is being pulled up while the safety net is ripped out from underneath us.

Our city needs safe streets, strong schools, and thriving neighborhoods. The cost of living continues to rise, our emergency services are stretched to the limit, housing is expensive and out of reach for many, and economic growth is at a standstill.

We need leadership that meets this challenging time. We must expect more from our leaders to deal with the cruelty and volatility of Trump’s tariffs, immigration policies, and cuts at the federal level that threaten the livelihood of our community.

I am the right leader for this moment. That is why I am running to be your Saint Paul Mayor.”

Kaohly (kuh-lee) Her is a devoted public servant, Hmong refugee, and a former Policy Director for Mayor Melvin Carter who has served in the Minnesota House since 2019. She has two adult daughters and lives in Saint Paul with her husband.