SKYLINE MINI GOLF RETURNS TO THE WALKER ROOFTOP TERRACE WITH ARTIST-DESIGNED HOLES AND STUNNING VIEWS

Skyline Mini Golf returns to the Walker rooftop this summer with stunning skyline views and fun for all ages. The Minneapolis perennial favorite offers a round of putt-putt featuring holes designed by local artists, including playful mash-ups like golf ball Plinko and putt-putt ping pong.



THE COURSE

HOLE 1: Ball Aboard

By Michon Weeks and Christian Weeks

Take a ride on the light rail from Target Field Station. Choose the Blue Line to the Mall of America or the Green Line to Union Depot. Stay on track to your destination! If you get off at the wrong station, wait there until your next turn. Place the ball near the hole to continue playing.

HOLE 2: Always Have Been Sewn

By Sun Shine Xiong, Khayaal Desai-Hunt, Paul Nguyen, Lisa Vang, Mue Hsae Klue, and Ethan Vue

Based upon the Hmong story cloth, this hole offers a hands-on experience! Set aside your club before you make your way across a picture that tells about Hmong culture in Minnesota. To play, place your ball at the welcome sign. Tilt the table to guide your ball over to the shopping center.

Created in collaboration with the Asian American Organizing Project’s Youth Action Team.

HOLE 3: Color Wheel

By Tom Loftus and Robin Schwartzman

Up to four players can putt at the same time on the Color Wheel. Pick a color, step up, and race to see who can get the ball in first. The winner subtracts one point from their score!

HOLE 4: Dream Catcher

By Brenna White

A familiar symbol of Native culture, this dreamcatcher was designed by Brenna White (Ojibwe). It catches bad dreams, like a spider’s web, then releases positive energy. To play, tee off at the top of the net and see which feather guides your path. From there, hit your ball into awaiting catchers. Created in collaboration with Native Youth Arts Collective (NYAC).

HOLE 5: Putt-Pong

By Trevor Anderson and Barry Kudrowitz

The fast pace of ping-pong and the careful strategy of putt-putt come together here. It’s up to each golfer to decide how to play: are the paddles an advantage or an obstacle? Launch your ball over the net and into the hole to score.

HOLE 6: Reflection of Choices

By Chris Crammer

When the unexpected happens, decisions must be made quickly! Drop your ball onto the ramp, then consider all your choices as you hit some bumps and surprises along the way.

HOLE 7: Let’s Be Frank

By Yousif Del Valle, Tom Loftus, Andrew MacGuffie, Meena Mangalvedhekar, and Amy Toscani

Step back in time with an all-American favorite.

HOLE 8: Be a Sculpture!

By Nicola Carpenter, Bryan Carpenter, Susanne Carpenter, and Sean Donovan

Place your feet on the footprints and become a sculptural obstacle for your fellow golfers to navigate.

HOLE 9: Turtle Pond

By Aiyana Kline

Turtles are a sacred animal and symbol in the Native creation story of Turtle Island. The story inspired this design by Aiyana Kline (Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians). Tee off at the turtle’s tail and choose an option: will your ball go up across the shell or through the pond? Either way, aim for the eye!

Created in collaboration with Native Youth Arts Collective (NYAC).

HOLE 10: Right on Cue

By Kevin Weeden

This long-time favorite is back on the green. Unconventional thinking can lead to great rewards! The game of billiards was invented as a form of indoor golf. To play, turn your club on its head and transform your putter into a pool cue. Aim for the hole but avoid the corner pockets – they’ll cost you a stroke. Move to the green for your final shot.

MAKE A DAY OF IT

Make the most of your visit and explore this summer’s exhibitions in the Walker galleries. Add a $9 gallery admission pass to your purchase at checkout. Ages 18 and under always visit for free. Work up an appetite? Stop by Cardamom, our beloved Mediterranean restaurant located off the Main Lobby.

Photo by Kameron Herndon, courtesy Walker Art Center.