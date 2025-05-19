‘RELISH’ NOMINATED FOR 2025 JAMES BEARD MEDIA AWARD

Produced by Twin Cities PBS (TPT) and Hosted by Chef Yia Vang, the Sixth Season of the Food and Culture Series Premieres June 23.

Twin Cities PBS (TPT) is proud to announce “Relish,” the food and culture series hosted by acclaimed Minnesota chef and restaurateur Yia Vang, has been nominated for a 2025 James Beard Media Award in the category of Lifestyle Visual Media. The category “honors excellence in food-centric talk shows and lifestyle programs that explore food or beverage alongside broader societal and cultural themes.”

“Relish” will be vying for the prestigious honor against “Lidia Celebrates America: Changemakers” on PBS and Bravo TV’s “Top Chef.” Winners will be announced on June 14.

Created by TPT Producers Brittany Shrimpton and Amy Melin, “Relish” has explored how food traditions evolve across generations and continents for five seasons. “Relish” Season 6 continues its journey across cultures and cuisines, serving up rich storytelling and unforgettable flavors that highlight Minnesota’s vibrant local food communities.

All episodes of “Relish” Season 6 will be available to stream on the PBS App starting June 23, while episodes will premiere weekly on TPT 2 and the Twin Cities PBS YouTube channel. “Relish” is made possible by Minnesota’s Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.

“What I love about ‘Relish’ is how food opens up conversations about identity, belonging and home,” said Chef Yia Vang. “This season is full of joy and heart – from bold spices to beloved comfort foods – each dish tells a story, and every story helps us better understand one another.”

Each of the six new episodes features a dynamic pairing of dishes that celebrate cultural traditions and personal stories while uncovering the deep connections between flavor and heritage:

Episode 1 – Somali Sambusa & Nepali Momos

Episode 2 – King Cake & Bundt Cake

Episode 3 – Filipino Pancit & Mexican Burritos

Episode 4 – Potato Latkes & Kimchi Jjigae

Episode 5 – Sourdough Bread & Banana Tart

Episode 6 – Hawaii’s Beef Stew & Loco Moco

Through this season’s episodes, Chef Vang continues to connect with local chefs, home cooks, and community members, creating space for cultural exchange through cooking and conversation.

Featured chefs include Marc Heu of Marc Heu Patisserie Paris; Mike Brown and Bob Gerken from Travail; Sheila Leventhal, and Becca and Evana Kvasnik, three generations of family members behind Cecil’s Deli; and Warren Seta from Ono Hawaii Plates; among others.

For more information about “Relish,” visit TPT.org/relish.

About Twin Cities PBS

Twin Cities PBS (TPT)’s mission is to enrich lives and strengthen our community through the power of media. Established nearly 70 years ago, TPT now operates as a public service media organization that harnesses a range of media tools to serve citizens in new ways — with multiple broadcast channels, online teaching resources, educational outreach and community engagement activities reaching more than 4.3 million people each month. In addition to producing high-impact local films and series, TPT is also a national producer of content with a body of work that includes “America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston,” “When Whales Walked,” “SciGirls,” “Hero Elementary,” and our latest children’s media program “Skillsville.” Over its history, TPT has been recognized for its innovation and creativity with numerous awards, including Peabody awards and national and regional Emmy® Awards. Find more information at TPT.org.

