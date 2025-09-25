Prairie Splendor At Minnesota State Parks

The red of the grass made all the great prairie the color of wine stains, or of certain sea weeds when they are first washed up. And there was so much motion in it. The whole country seemed, somehow, to be running.

(Willa Cather, American novelist, 1873-1947)

When people consider fall color in Minnesota, their minds usually go to the red, orange and yellow colors of leaves. But what about the other fall colors – the wildflowers that dot the state’s prairies, and the waves of tall grass that turn from green to deep red? What about fodder for other human senses, like the way a prairie wind feels?

Until you learn about them, it’s easy to overlook these destinations even though some are only a couple of hours drive from the metro area. Minnesota state park staff know those prairies intimately and understand that there are no hard and fast rules that dictate when colors change or flowers bloom. Jeff Wiersma, Park Supervisor at Glendalough State Park near Bettle Lake, Minn., has managed the park for 27 years. He said the best time to see prairie fall color there is about a week before Labor Day until two weeks after the holiday.

“Unless there’s an early hard frost, we should have good color until mid-September, just in time for the fall leaves to start taking over,” he said. The tall grass starts to change color in late August followed later by bursts of red sumac.

Buffalo River State Park on the western border of Minnesota features the best of both prairie and hardwood forests, said Alex Hilterbrand, Assistant Park Supervisor. “You’ll see not only some of the best-preserved bluestem prairie in Minnesota, but also a riparian forest along the Buffalo River.” (Riparian forests grow on the banks of rivers, streams or other bodies of water and are characterized by trees and shrubs that thrive in wet conditions.)

The park’s River View Trail is a mix of oak, maple and basswood trees that create a bright contrast to the amber-colored prairie grasses, Alex said. Wildflower aficionados will feast on vistas of goldenrod, aster, clover, black-eyed Susans and gentians.

The online DNR Fall Color Finder gives visitors guidance on the beginning and end of peak fall color with updates occurring every Thursday through September.

For the best sweeping prairie view at Glendalough State Park, Jeff suggests Prairie Hill Trail for fall sunflowers, asters, goldenrod, sumac, and more. “Stand on a hill and you’ll see color for as far as you can see,” he said.

One other element stands out for its singular beauty: the sky. The aptly named Sunset Lake offers lovely sunset landscapes that beg for the lens of a camera. Important too is a fall wind that feels different from a wind at any other season, Jeff said. “You get that little chill in the fall,” he said. The winds cross and can be loud or soft, the acres of grass sway, and the world appears in solid movement. “It can be amazing,” Jeff said. “The prairie is in motion in a lot of ways.”

Alex at Buffalo River State Park recommends a hike on Wide Sky Trail and a stop at trail marker G. The elevation isn’t steep, but you’ll get a panoramic view of the park’s gentle, rolling landscape. Visitors are encouraged to stop, appreciate the view, and feel the wind at whatever speed it decides to move.

Images courtesy Minnesota DNR staff.

The fall color finder map can be found at mndnr.gov/fallcolor. It shows not only the current fall color at a Minnesota state park or recreation area, but a tool that let’s the user compare today with the fall color status from a previous year.

To locate a state park, go to mndnr.gov/parkfinder. Park trails are shown on the park map; scroll down on the map page for a trail description. A $7 daily permit may be purchased online or at the park visitor center and must be displayed on the vehicle dashboard. Annual permits are $35 and may be used at all of Minnesota’s 73 state parks and recreation areas. Always check the park website for visitor alerts before you leave home. Dress for the weather, wear sunscreen and comfortable shoes, bring insect spray, water and snacks.