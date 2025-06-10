Many of us think our dad is the best dad in the entire country, and Father’s Day, June 15, is a great day to let Dad know that. To make this next Father’s Day especially memorable, take your number one Dad for a hike on a number one trail: Devil’s Kettle Trail at Judge C.R. Magney State Park in northeastern Minnesota.

The trail took first place in voting for best hiking trail in USA Today 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards. Over a period of four weeks, voters nationwide voted on 19 nominees in the hiking trail category. The 19 trails were selected by a panel of USA Today editors and subject matter experts.

“Our visitors have always been captivated by the Devil’s Kettle Trail, and this recognition confirms what we’ve known all along – it’s one of the most unique and rewarding hikes in the country,” said Erin Turner-Garza, park supervisor at Judge C.R. Magney State Park. “From a peaceful walk through the north woods to the view of the waterfall that seems to defy explanation, it’s a place that sparks wonder and invites people to connect with nature in a very memorable way.”

Be sure Dad and everyone else wear sturdy hiking shoes or boots. The two-mile round-trip hike winds through forest, following the rushing Brule River. Along the way, hikers climb nearly 400 feet and tackle about 175 steps.

That may sound like a challenge, but your reward is reaching not one but two waterfalls including the park’s crown jewel, Devil’s Kettle. Here, the river splits – the east side plunges into a pool like a traditional waterfall, while the west side vanishes into a deep, swirling hole in the rock.

The spectacular view of Devil’s Kettle waterfall makes this trail super special. For years, no one knew where water in the kettle went. Some speculated that it flowed underground to Lake Superior. Here’s one more mystery: objects thrown into the hole disappeared without reemerging elsewhere.

In 2017, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced that hydrologists found nearly identical volumes of water flowing both above the Devil’s Kettle waterfall and below it. That shows the water is likely rejoining the stream below the waterfall. Fluid dynamics offer an explanation as to why objects thrown into the kettle don’t resurface. The pool below the hole is a powerful system of recirculating current that can disintegrate material, holding it underwater.

If all of the above tickles your travel bone, why not bring the topic up with friends and family and see who wants to drive north for a long weekend of natural wonder. Far northeastern Minnesota is a tremendous retreat from city and small-town life. You and the people you love can recharge your energy levels, rekindle wonder at natural phenomena, and spend time with those who matter, especially Dad on his day. For more information about the trail and the Judge C.R. Magney State Park, go to mndnr.gov/judgemagney.

Stop at the Judge C.R. Magney State Park ranger station or go to mndnr.gov/permit for your $7 daily vehicle permit – or get a $35 annual vehicle permit that lets you visit all the state parks for one annual fee. See the park website for other amenities, like camping, hiking and picnicking. Always check state park websites before you leave home for news alerts and notices. Bring water and insect spray, dress for the weather, and wear quality hiking shoes or boots.

Images Courtesy Minnesota DNR